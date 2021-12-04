The story of how Gloria Estefan discovered Ariana Grande

The Cuban singer Gloria Estefan demonstrated with the discovery of the young Ariana Grande that she has a “clinical eye” for good music. We tell you this interesting story and how it all started.

The current youth pop star met by chance his discoverer, the Cuban Gloria Estefan. Of those moments where you are in the right place and time and destiny plays in your favor. It was in 2001, while he was with his family on a cruise.

“He was singing karaoke and the song I chose was so unfortunate, he decided to sing“ My Heart Will Go On ”by Titanic. It was a very sinister choice, but I was only six or seven years old so I didn’t know what I was doing, ”Grande said in an interview about her encounter with Gloria.

What Grande did not know is that sitting in the audience was Estefan, whom she powerfully called her talent. Once the topic of Celine Dion was over, a subject approached her and said that the famous woman wanted to talk to her.

“I just want you to know that you have a lot of talent and that you should never give up,” Gloria said to Grande, words that according to Ariana she took very seriously and inspired her to rethink her future.

The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation reported some time ago the entry into force of a scholarship for low-income students who were interested in attending the Berklee School of Music in Boston. Those chosen would have a scholarship of $ 200,000 to pursue higher education for 4 years.

In order to finance these scholarships, the foundation has had the support of great artists such as Miguel Bosé, Juan Luis Guerra, Carlos Vives and Enrique Iglesias. For the fifth installment, the sponsor was the Cuban, Gloria Estefan.

Estefan is considered one of the most significant singers on the Latin music scene, as she has laid the foundation for tropical genres and has won multiple Latin Grammys.