The salaries of Chris Hemsworth for Thor Love and Thunder and Robert Pattinson for the Batman revealed

If we recently echoed the millionaire salaries of the protagonists of current and upcoming television series such as Henry cavill in The Witcher or Pedro Pascal In The Last of Us, now the medium Variety has published the earnings of some of the actors of the moment in the superheroic or fantastic genre, as is the case of Chris Hemsworth, Robert Pattinson or Chris pine, revealing quite disparate amounts if we take into account the blockbusters that star.

Hollywood millionaire superheroes

Thus, one of the currently highest paid actors in superhero films is Chris Hemsworth for its role in Thor Love and Thunder, the fourth installment of the God of Thunder in the MCU. And it is that the Australian actor has obtained up to $ 20 million for their interpretation. On the other hand, another of the actors who has already finished his work for one of the most anticipated films of the genre is Robert Pattinson, who has charged $ 3 million by The batman by Matt Reeves, in this case, for Warner Bros. and DC.

Another name that sounds the most is Chris pine, although in this case framed in the fantasy genre with the next adaptation of Dungeons and dragons, for which you have perceived $ 11.5 million. As a curiosity, and as an example of the caches in Hollywood, Tom holland won $ 500,000 for each of his two movies as Spider-Man in the MCU, with Homecoming and Far from home. For Spider-Man: No Way Home you will surely receive a larger amount.

In the list we see other names related to action movies such as Keanu reeves and his 12/14 million dollars for The Matrix 4, Michael B. Jordan and his $ 15 million for No Regrets, Tom cruise and his $ 13 million for Top Gun Maverick or Dwayne johnson and his $ 50 million for Red One; although the most surprising figure is that of Daniel Craig for the two sequels to Knives Out: $ 100 million.

Source | Variety