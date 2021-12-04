The reveal of the third episode that shows us a classic look of Clint Barton

Nine years have passed since the first ‘The Avengers’ movie; and it seems that, finally, we will see one of its members in one of its classic appearances. All thanks to a revelation that the third episode of ‘Hawkeye’ left us.

We are fascinated by seeing our superheroes represented as their writers and cartoonists brought them into the world; and it seems that Clint Barton (Jeremy renner) is going to give us a gift to all the comic purists in his series Hawkeye for Disney plus , as anticipated by Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) during a conversation she had with her mentor, after facing the Sports Mafia and evading Echo (Alaqua Cox), who seeks to avenge the murder of her father at the hands of the Ronin.

All of this happened in the third episode of the show., created by Jonathan Igla. In the same way, they gave us a more in-depth demonstration of the archer’s arsenal and discovered that, in addition to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) is part of the makers of the arrows he uses to fight crime. and threats from another planet; for example, the Chitauri, as we saw during the denouement of the first part of The Avengers.





No! The first answer was completely negative. Barton is not planning on wearing the classic mask, at least not until now. It seems that this drawing will only be a tribute and an easter egg for the approval of its readers. Huh, yeah, there’s hope, guys. The archer gives him a third reason, pessimistic by the way: “I am not a role model.” Despite the admiration expressed by Bishop, Barton detaches himself from the image. Something selfish, the net, and grown up. I mean, he sips his coffee cup, very carefree, while a girl yells at him how much she needs it in her life.





We are heading towards a cliché ending, but one that would allow us to see the goalkeeper change his mind and assume his inspirational role for his ward and all the boys who seek to make a difference and fight evil. If at some point you want to regain Kate’s trust (if her relationship with Swordsman, played by Tony Dalton, who has been hiding from her, is confirmed), saving her and giving her the pleasure of seeing him in a flashy uniform would be sensational and, all in home, we would scream out of sheer emotion.



