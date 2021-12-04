The reason why Kate Winslet, actress who was Rose DeWitt, missed the premiere of ‘Titanic’











Between the night of the 14th and the early morning of April 15, 1912, one of the most memorable shipwrecks occurred: The ocean liner Titanic sank, killing nearly 1,500 people en route from Southampton, England, to New York. USA. This event served as inspiration for one of the greatest movie classics, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Based on this tragic story, it came in 1997 it was released Titanic, an American drama that would tell the story of Jack Dawson (DiCaprio) and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Winslet), two young people who fall in love aboard the great ocean liner in April 1902.

However, the circumstances did not occur for the love to flourish between the two on the journey from Southampton to New York, starting with the mother of Rose who insists in marrying the wealthy Caledon hockley so that they can ensure an economic future. The other reason Everyone already knows her: the shipwreck of the shipping would end Jack’s life with a dramatic ending in a cinematic story, where Rose talks about the events 84 years after.

The film has become a fundamental part of culture to this day, becoming the highest grossing film in history until the premiere of Avatar in 2010, directed by James Cameron himself, a fantasy film that would later be replaced by Avengers: Endgame for sometime until a few months ago, with the re-release of Cameron’s fictional film in theaters.

And it is difficult to find someone who does not know in general terms what happened to him Titanic or that you have not seen the film directed by James Cameron, as it has become one of the great classics of cinema.

Nevertheless, the actress who turns 46 this October 5, and who has participated in films such as Steve Jobs, Divergent or Hamlet, did not attend the premiere of the film that it would become a real phenomenon. Here we tell you the reason why it was missing.

Why didn’t Kate Winslet attend the Titanic premiere?

It seems strange that an actor is absent, under many circumstances, from such an important event, such as the premiere of an important film, because a year they do not usually participate in as many as they are long processes, whose production is the result of years of work and effort.

Nevertheless, Winslet had a matter of force majeure: the actor and writer had died Stephen Tredre for cancer. He had been her partner and whom she considered as the person she loved the most in the world behind her family.

“I guess I was a bit depressed about it … someone with whom I had spent four and a half years of my life had just died“Winslet expressed later.

“It was just that people would even consider… eThey would start talking to me, saying things like, ‘Look, we understand, this must be a very difficult time,’ and then they would go on to say, ‘But no, do you think Stephen would have wanted it?’“he said to the middle The Guardian in 1999.

Today Windslet works with James Cameron in Avatar 2, a film that suffered delays due to the covid-19 pandemic, but which They expect it to be released December 16, 2022; meanwhile, Avatar 3 would see the light on December 20, 2024, according to Deadline.

