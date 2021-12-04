The reason why Diego Valdés has not signed with America

America has seen a player who could well be one of its reinforcements for the tournament Closing 2022 and for which they have already entered into negotiations. The blue cream were interested in the services of Chilean midfielder Diego Valdés, who wants to leave Saints for the following campaign and for which the lagoon directive gave preference to that of Coapa in negotiation.

Although it is true, the directors of the Millonetas and that of the Warriors They have already reached an agreement for the Andean soccer player, the negotiation is somewhat blocked because the leaders creams still unable to reach an agreement with Valdes on both salary and contractual issues.

According to information published by ESPNDiego was not satisfied with the first economic proposal that the Eagles made him and neither with the duration of the contract, which would be two years. The 10 lagunero seeks a better money supply and also a multi-year bond in the Nest to be able to sign.

It should be noted that the negotiation has not fallen, but the cream leaders will have to make an effort to reach an agreement by Diego, this because there are other teams interested in him such as Monterrey, Blue Cross, in addition to proposals from abroad, so there are clubs waiting for what happens.

Thus, America has one of the most interesting hires in the winter market detained for its cause. The economic details are the last obstacle to overcome if you want to dress Valdes from cream blue and with this, give a quality leap in its squad for the upcoming tournament.