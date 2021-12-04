The possible new Fortnite battle pass with Spider-Man as the protagonist is filtered

The Leaks continue in Fortnite a few hours after the end of the second chapter And, if a few days ago it was the trailer of the season, this time it is about the battle pass, which according to the alleged leaked video would have several interesting things.

One of the most striking, at least for the general public, is the skin by Spider-Man, in what would be a new great crossover like the ones we are used to in recent years. In the trailer, in fact, they even show a location covered in its characteristic cobwebs.

Collaboration, if true, It seems very detailed, since we have even seen in this trailer the building of the Daily bugle, the fictional newspaper that appears in the New York of the Marvel universe and for which Peter Parker sometimes works despite his anti-Spider-Man bias.

For the rest, in the trailer, that seems to be in its Russian version, we see some localization, among which are a large tornado or an area with a large statue. We also see many of the skins Battle Pass and other cosmetic items.

In fact, Related to Spider-Man, we can find a graffiti with his gesture of throwing cobwebs, a backpacking accessory, a spider-web-shaped hang glider and a gesture that seems to be the classic meme in which two Spider-Man point to each other.

Too would return in The Foundation battle pass with a full set. To highlight the spectacular cape – possibly a backpacking accessory – or a laser blade that all indicates that it would be a peak. In any case, there are many skins shown in the video.

In any case, It should be noted that it is a leak and its authenticity is not confirmed at all. We do not even know the supposed origin of the video, unlike what happened with the one in the chapter, but it seems quite real.