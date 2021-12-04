The peculiar design that Katy Perry has thought for the Leo | Fashion and Beauty

Katy Perry She is a true off-road woman. In the last year we have seen her talk openly about mental health, launch a new studio album, become a mother … There is no doubt that she has a full schedule but she always takes time to surprise us with something new.

And he has done so through his official profile on social networks in which he has presented his new creation for Katy Perry Collections. A very careful design and in which astrology seems to have played a very important role for her.

Because as announced by the Californian singer herself, this is the design that has focused on Leos, that is, on all those people born between the end of July and mid-August, as she herself confessed.

“It’s officially Leo season. Here’s a gold design for all the royalty of my Leos to wear. Shoe Tuesday, Katy Perry Collections and Amazon Shop” he wrote from the official profile of his Instagram account.

And it is not the first time that Katy Perry promotes her new products through the networks. A few weeks ago, while the interpreter was on vacation in Italy with her partner and daughter, she already presented The eye of Horus.

This is what he called his sandals inspired by the Greek myth in black, gold, red and beige. “The legend says that the eye of Horus represents well-being, healing and protection. Who uses any protection from head to toe?” explained back in the day.

For this new design, Katy Perry has created a very elegant sandal in which gold tones are the protagonists and combines perfectly with black, pink and beige. The stars also, as we said at the beginning, are fundamental in its design.

Heels, sandals, flat shoes and sneakers are some types of footwear that you can find in the celebrity collection. The designs are very varied, since they include from the most classic to animal print patterns so fashionable in these times as daring as snakeskin.

If your zodiac sign is Leo and you’ve always liked Katy Perry’s music, the Californian is thinking of you …