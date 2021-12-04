The Overstory, on Netflix, has everything to be the next series-event: Hugh Jackman, the Game of Thrones showrunners and a fascinating novel

Hollywood’s favorite actor, Hugh jackmanHe has a new project, although not as an actor at the moment. The overstory, the novel of Richard Powers that won a Pulitzer Prize is going to be adapted for the small screen, and Jackman will produce the series.

However, you are not going to do it alone. The Australian actor will be Accompanied by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the creators of the series Game of Thrones who in 2019 signed a millionaire contract with Netflix to create exclusive projects for the platform.

A) Yes, The overstory becomes the third title that Benioff and Weiss will perform for Netflix. In this case they will have the participation of the author of The Overstory, that he will be part of the creative team of the series that has all the necessary ingredients to be a great success.

Synopsis of The Overstory

What would the trees tell us if they could talk to us? That is what the protagonists of The overstory. The novel that will become a series tells the story of various characters at different times who for different reasons are connected to trees capable of communicating with them.

However, the survival of these essential beings for the planet is threatened when they few acres of virgin forest present in America are in danger of disappearing. Thus, the protagonists will be reunited in a battle to save this magical forest and with it also the planet.

It is, explains Netflix, of a passionate and overwhelming work of activism and resistance which is also an amazing evocation of the natural world ”. A story “of a world next to ours that is vast and interconnected, ingenious, magnificently inventive and almost invisible to us.”

BUY The clamor of the woods for € 18.52 at amazon

Hugh Jackman is a huge fan of the novel published in Spain under the title The clamor of the forests, so that it would not be surprising that in addition to producing the series, we could also see him giving life to one of the protagonists.

At the moment nothing has been revealed about the project beyond the participation of Jackman, Benioff, Weiss and Powers behind the cameras. So we probably have to wait until 2022 to see the first images of The Overstory. Surely it will be worth that wait.

You may also like: