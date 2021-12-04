The heartbreaking anti-bullying story behind Mark Wahlberg’s new movie

Mark Wahlberg he’s going to tear us apart emotionally with his next movie. Or at least that’s what the trailer for Joe Bell, his new inclusion in the drama after years immersed in action, comedy and thriller. It is about the adaptation of one of the true stories that most moved America in the early 2010s, the case of a gay teenager who decided to take his life after constant harassment from his environment and who led his father to embark on a crusade against bullying.

However, the tale had an even more tragic ending.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow in order to view a YouTube video that is not available due to your privacy preferences

The teenager in question was Jadin bell, a 15-year-old openly gay boy from Oregon, the only one around. Jadin attended the local high school in La Grande, a city with a strong lumber industry in Union County, where she was part of the cheer squad. His sexual orientation led him to suffer constant teasing and to be continually intimidated by his peers, both in person and online. Jadin couldn’t take the pressure anymore and on January 19, 2013 he decided to hang himself with a piece of rope, leaving a suicide note for her best friend explaining the reasons why she had decided to take her own life.

But he did not die on the spot. After being found, the doctors managed to keep his body alive, but the nine minutes that he spent with the rope around his neck preventing his brain from receiving oxygen made it impossible for him to regain consciousness. Finally, her parents, Joe Bell and Lola Lathrop, they made the decision to disconnect him from the life support that kept him alive ten days after the terrible event, on January 29, 2013. But this heartbreaking fact is only the beginning of the story.

His father, Joe Bell, decided to embark on an odyssey across the United States to mentalize people against bullying, trying to prevent cases like his son’s from recurring. How much Jadin’s death affected him caused him to leave his entire life behind to enter this work, since he left his job at Boise Cascade – one of the largest lumber manufacturers in the United States – and reoriented his career completely towards social work.

Read more

During his journey Joe created Faces for Change, a non-profit organization to try to fight bullying and educate children and adolescents in all schools in the United States. With this association he came to offer a scholarship program dedicated to the memory of his son with which to reward all those educational centers that are committed to diversity and tolerance in their classrooms.

Although Joe Bell’s fate was equal to or more tragic than his son’s. Given the lack of financial resources, this trip around the country was mostly done on foot, traveling on foot on numerous roads in the United States. When in October 2013 he was walking through the Colorado area, was unlucky enough to be hit by a truck. He was found dead on the shoulder of US 40 and authorities were able to identify the culprit of the hit-and-run, a truck driver named Kenneth Raven who was charged with reckless driving.

Mark Wahlberg in ‘Joe Bell’ (Roadside Attractions)

The film marks a new foray into dramatic cinema for Mark Wahlberg, after more than a decade focused on hooligan comedies, family comedies, and warlike movies. However, it is precisely with his dramatic roles that he has managed to make a mark on his career, even if they are very few. This is the case with his Oscar-nominated role in Infiltrated (2006), his work on adapting the true story of The fighter (2010), as well as The lovely bones (2009), where he played another father facing the death of his daughter by murder. In the latter, he managed to devour our souls with his work and everything indicates that with Joe bell could repeat history.

This new film starring Mark Wahlberg will focus on this entire tragic story, a tale that also has names like those of Reid miller, Connie britton or Gary sinise and that will be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, director whose debut with Monsters and men In 2018 it was awarded at the Sundance Festival with the award for Best First Film. Its premiere is scheduled for July 23 in the United States, although in Spain it has not yet established its arrival in theaters or platforms.

More stories that may interest you: