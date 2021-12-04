The haircuts that will be a trend in 2022 according to the best stylists in the country

2021 has probably been the year with the most haircut names in history, which has allowed us to classify each of the styles that we have craved. Is the forecast for 2022 sanity or rather continuity ?, as the stylist Moncho Moreno anticipates. The trend will be clear, on the one hand we will see the length of the 2021 haircuts grow and on the other we will bet on enhancing the volume of the hair, supported with different hairdressing techniques, from layers to bias cuts or bangs open and paraded.

Ana de Armas, at the premiere of the latest James Bond film at London’s Royal Albert Hall. (Reuters / Henry Nicholls)

Midi manes

According to Eduardo Sánchez, director of Maison Eduardo Sánchez, “the straighter and midi manes will evolve towards cuts with more movement. There will be a perfect coexistence between straight cuts (from the bob line) and layers. The common link will be simplicity and comfort, and there is room for both the unstructured and layered cuts and the mullet, which will be somewhat more relaxed and long, with longer layers and that sometimes may even look like a shag haircut. Long and paraded seventies manes will also be a trend, as long as they know integrate the bangs into the cut“.

Kaia Gerber, with her new seventies shag. (Reuters / Ringo Chiu)

After a year of more or less short mullets and bobs, the next step is to keep the cut or let hair grow. For Moncho Moreno, the trend is continuity: “You cannot leave hair very long, at the waist, it is a continuity. Hair grows a little and then the trend is practically linked to hair growth.” In this gradual growth we see, for example, Eugenia Silva’s lob, which is getting longer and longer, Camila Cabello’s eternal haircut, now turned into a half-length hair, or the shag with which Penelope appeared at the Venice Film Festival, now every again midi.

The length of Penelope Cruz’s mane is an example of those bobs and lobs that grow and brush the shoulders. (EFE / Emilio Naranjo)

The Italian bob is already a reality …

The reinterpretation of the haircut of Italian divas in the 21st century has penetrated deeply among celebrities and also in street style. Her long bob, her inward molded tips and your layers are the key. “Bobs, in any of their textures, are worn in a chop version, that is, with the entire ends, which brings a lot of modernity. For those looking for a more sophisticated finish, I recommend the Italian bob, a version of this cut that It avoids appearing naturalness of the French bob and focuses on working more with the textures to achieve a more elegant finish. It is no longer a matter of pretending that we are not making an effort, but of showing a neat image “, indicates M.ª José Llata, from Peluquería Llata Carrera, from Santa Cruz de Bezana.

… although the French bob will continue to sweep

The actress Begoña Vargas surprised to appear in a photocall with a slight change in her haircut, a fringe that transformed her haircut completely geometric: “It is a square cut that goes at the height of the jaw, quite square, straight, a little French, with a straight but paraded bangs to give a touch a little more modern and grunge, and that is a way of refine the faces “, specified Gabriel Llano, the stylist behind the haircut. The success of the haircut is in the height of the medium hair with which the face is refined. “The mini hair with bangs by Begoña Vargas, or bob with bangs, I think it is top, one of the cuts of the season without a doubt, it favors all hair types because it is a fairly versatile cut, it suits both fine and thick hair “.

According to each type of hair, the cut must be adapted to each type of hair. “In thick hair, you have to trim a little more, parading the hair more, unloading the mane a little more so that the hair has a little more temperance and takes a little more movement at the tip and does not look like a mushroom,” Gabriel points out. Plain-. In fine hair, what is done is a slightly straighter cut. But that depends on the height and the shape we want to give as the final result “. We have been watching this french bob and the parisian influencer for some time Taylor Shae is perhaps his highest representation; however, it wasn’t until Ana de Armas appeared in a live show with her bob with bangs when the trend made the leap from the screen to the street. “It is a modern, but timeless, feminine cut that at the same time stylizes a lot and that can look good on almost everyone, providing a plus of elegance to the face and the silhouette in general”, says the stylist, who has just opened salon in Madrid’s calle Velázquez number 71 and that finds in the french cut THE haircut of the year.

Layered manes

“Medium and long manes look perfect when they have movement. The way that the weight does not turn them off is add layers starting at the jaw, thus we revitalize them without having to cut. We can be inspired by the parades towards the face of the 90s, although a cut that can also inspire us for this length is a new version of the more elegant shag that can include long open bangs to give more freshness. “, Suggests M.ª José Llata. , by Peluquería Llata ​​Carrera. In the blink of an eye, Julia Roberts’ haircut in the nineties has become a trend for all audiences and is beginning to be in demand in hairdressers for its volume and movement, without giving up the longest mane.

Another one of those 90s haircuts, although somewhat more risky than the look of Julia Roberts in ‘Friends’ It is the wolf cut, in the wake of the mullet but turned into a mane with many layers that triple the volume of any hair.

Short hair with a lot of roll (chic)

On the runway at Paris Fashion Week, we saw how several models wore a new style, short hair but long enough to generate volume in the upper part of the head. “Male cuts are worn such as a slightly longer garçon, a textured boyish or with a wet effect, and a novel cut, the new Diana, which combines the length of the shorter bob with the silhouette of the pixie”, explains Charo García, from Ilitia Beauty & Science, from Balmaseda. In this type of short hair, we must also mention the cut ‘mulder’, in reference to the protagonist of ‘File X’ and that it also incorporates longer strands, especially at the nape of the neck as a mullet, but with shorter sideburns, as Moncho Moreno anticipates. This category also includes, for example, the mushroom cut, a variant of the bowl hair but without so many contrasts.

Cuts to thicken the hair

Kate Middleton or Selena Gomez -who has just dared with the sharp bob-, whose styles could be defined as the antipodes, are two women easily recognizable by their pelazos and both share the same trick, which is also a trend and which is nothing else than the haircut on the bias, that is, with straight ends. The effect that is achieved, in addition to making the hair healthier and the ends opening less, is that of a notable increase in volume. Although it is also true that both Kate and Selena have strong and abundant hair. “I’ve been noticing the straight hair trend, very straight, very thick“, confesses Moncho Moreno, specialist in thickening cut to achieve that ‘fat’ hair sensation.

Kate Middleton has always sported straight haircuts, further enhancing the volume of her hair. (Getty Images / WPA Pool / Arthur Edwards)

The stylist finds in this obsession among his clientele a reflection of the need to feel that the hair of the past has been recovered, stronger and thicker, leaving aside the haircuts that discharge too much and make the hair appear thinner: “The trend is linked to a length that will pass the shoulders a little and that will be on the bias, a only very straight, thick cut, that is going to fatten our tips and that it will create the feeling that our hair is thick and strong. ”

Another important factor is appearance. “It is one thing when you cut your hair a little more straight to thicken the end and another thing is the effect of the hairstyle. The effect is more disheveled, messier, more surfer, but without losing the volumes and the body. It is not that a straight hair you leave it straight combed. It has been seen on the catwalks that there has always been a tendency to give it body and volume and above all a lot of movement, that disheveled and casual touch, “concludes the stylist.

Bangs

“The bangs are here to stay and in what way, they will undoubtedly star next fall-winter. We will see from the shortest and daring to long and full bangs. But also with perfect options for the less daring: Long side bangs or curtain bangs“, points out Eduardo Sánchez. But, while in the past the transition between the bangs and the rest of the hair was very noticeable, now the strands are paraded, the bangs open and everything is more harmonious, without losing sight of the volume and movement.

“There is a tendency to do a little more open bangs and a front layer, which is going to be maintained and that people love, and it is the movement in the front, but not in the back, without there being straight areas and then areas with movement, which is perhaps the contrast that makes it more modern and more natural, “says Moncho Moreno.

Although the most repeated demand is to improve the quality of the hair, the stylist explains that the best way to give it a little movement, without losing thickness, is through open bangs: “They favor a lot, contours with a little drawing that is said, that you give a little shape to the frontal areas so that it takes weight. The hair begins to grow for the spring-summer and we will have the hair a little past the shoulders but always with the feeling of healthy and fat hair“.

Another point from the stylist is the type of cuts that we will see in the face of spring and summer, the hair will reappear because “the season asks for it”, but this year we will see those layers and bias cut In more surfer manes in which these open and degraded bangs will be the icing on the cake.