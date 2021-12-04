The Google Pixel Watch with Fitbit integration will arrive in 2022 to compete with the Apple Watch

Will 2022 finally be the year of the Pixel Watch? All the rumors suggest that the first Google smartwatch will be a reality next year.

We’ve been hearing about the assumption for so long Google Pixel Watch, which by now many have already lost hope that Google will launch its own smartwatch with WearOS. But, from time to time, a new rumor opens a door to the arrival of this product in the not too distant future.

On this occasion, the information has been published by Business Insider and confirmed by The Verge: both media affirm that Google is working on its own smartwatch, whose launch is scheduled for next year 2022.

Wear OS and Fitbit integration in a watch developed by the team behind the Pixels

Apparently the device is being developed by the same team behind the hardware of Google Pixel smartphones, led by Rick Osterloh. The Fitbit team, which Google acquired earlier this year, would not be directly involved in this project.

However, it has been indicated that the watch would have some kind of integration with the Fitbit ecosystem through a system known as “Nightlight” internally.

It is not clear if Google Pixel Watch will be the definitive name of the watch. What does seem to be a fact is that the clock will be more expensive than Fitbit models, since Google’s goal is to compete directly with the Apple Watch.

Sources close to Google claim that the watch is currently undergoing its testing phase, and that the launch is scheduled for next year 2022. If all goes well, it is not ruled out that its arrival could occur in spring of next year.

Google itself had already confirmed not long ago its plans to build your own smartwatch. In fact, in the past the company was on the verge of launching not one, but two watches within the Pixel family: LG Watch Sport and Watch Style. However, Osterloh himself decided to cancel the project since neither of the two watches offered the experience that Google wanted to aspire to with its first smartwatches.

Based on the most recent leaks, it is known that the Pixel Watch, codenamed “rohan”, would have a circular format and minimalist design, which would show off a curved screen and a rotating side crown. The watch, of course, would feature health and activity tracking features, including heart rate reader and sleep monitor.

