The funny Good Will Hunting scene that was improvised by Robin Williams

Robin williams He was known, in addition to his humor, for his ability to get out of the scripts he had to interpret and bring his particular touch to each role through improvisation. One of the great examples of the talent and brilliance of the Chicago-born actor can be seen in a scene from Good will hunting, the film that led the comedian to win the only Oscar he could get in his career.

Released in 1997 and written mainly by Matt Damon and Ben affleck, the film shows us Williams playing Dr. Sean Maguire, a psychology professor who is selected by the young Will Hunting (Damon) professor, Dr. Gerald Lambeau (played by Stellan Skarsgård), who is the only one capable of reaching the troubled genius.

“It is more than a film, it is something of an emotional experience for people,” Williams said about the film. “The painful thing comes because it is spoken in a very simple way. That is the beauty of it. The more intimate and personal. it is, the more it touches people. The more honest you are, the more it reaches you. “

While the feature film offered Williams the opportunity to showcase his ability to bring dramatic roles to the big screen, he was always known for his humorous side, which can also be seen in the film. Thus, Robin contributed one of the funniest scenes in the film, which occurs when Maguire begins to describe his late wife. .

Rather than follow the script, Williams decided to step outside of what was on paper and began to unleash his creativity.. “He used to fart while he slept. One night he did it so hard that he woke up the dog. She woke up and said, ‘Oh, was it you?’ ‘Yes’, I replied. I just didn’t have the courage to tell her it was her, ”he said as part of his improvisation.