The exclusive cars that Anuel AA uses to exercise

In short, the cars were made to drive them in the middle of the trip, but Anuel AA discovered a curious way to use them by changing the gym to exercise on his Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce, which practically represent the “millionaire exercise” of the day to day. Get ready to see the amazing and unexpected aerobic routine.

December 04, 2021 · 13:23 hs

Photo: Anuel AA practicing abs on his Lamborghini Aventador

Rap star Anuel AA, It generally surprises social networks with new acquisitions that range from expensive personalized jewelry to luxury cars from prestigious brands.

Obviously, driving supercars should be a unique experience, but in the case of the singer of the song “Addict”, he decided to find another way to enjoy his brand new range of luxurious vehicles.

From his social networks, he boasted of his Lamborghini Aventador and a Rolls-Royce to do exercises for legs, arms, abdominals among other routines that left all his followers in shock.

Cataloging it as “Millionaire exercises”, did not miss the opportunity to make it clear that you have many alternatives to get the most out of the functionality of your cars without limits.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Photo: Anuel AA sitting on his Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

The kind of Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, In red with small black details, it is a fast supercar considered the fastest of its line with a 6.5-liter V12 engine and 759 horsepower.

At a speed that exceeds 350 kilometers per hour and goes from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.8 seconds, its approximate cost is valued at 500 thousand dollars. One of his favorites par excellence.

Yellow Rolls-Royce Wraith

Photo: Yellow Rolls-Royce Wraith, Anuel AA’s gift for Karol G

Although the Rolls-Royce Wraith yellow was a gift for Karol G Back then, the singer also drove it and even played on the spectacular model.

Valued at $ 350,000, this prototype is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in just 4.5 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited to 250 km / h.

Watch the following video with Anuel AA in full “millionaire exercise” with two exclusive cars where he shares another way of using such a spectacular repertoire.