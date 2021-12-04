The End of Fortnite Season 8 event: follow the end of Chapter 2 live

The Saturday, December 4, 2021 ends the Episode 2 from Fortnite. In the event The end, the final event of the Season 8 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2, we witness how the Queen of the cube prepares to implement his evil plan from The piramid. We tell you how to see it live and live just below:

The End event in Fortnite Season 8, dates and times

The The End event, the Season 8 final event of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 to the following dates and times depending on our region:

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): 10:05 p.m. on Saturday, December 4

(Peninsula and Balearic Islands): 10:05 p.m. on Saturday, December 4 Spain (Canary Islands): 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, December 4

(Canary Islands): 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, December 4 Argentina , Brazil , chili and Uruguay : 18: 05h on Saturday, December 4

, , and : 18: 05h on Saturday, December 4 Bolivia , Cuba , Dominican Republic and Venezuela : 17: 05h on Saturday, December 4

, , and : 17: 05h on Saturday, December 4 Colombia , Ecuador , Mexico , Panama and Peru : 16: 05h on Saturday, December 4

, , , and : 16: 05h on Saturday, December 4 Costa Rica, The Savior, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua: 15: 05h on Saturday, December 4

By logging in on Saturday 04/12/2021, from 4:00 p.m. CET to 10:05 p.m. CET, we will get the following items for free:

Free rewards from The End event in Fortnite

The Cube Cradle Loading Screen

Real Cube Wrapping

Loading Screen The Arrival of the Queen, instead, Awarded for participating in the El Fin event. Additionally, Epic recalls that Event playlists will be active half an hour before of the same. Us We recommend you be inside Fortnite an hour before to avoid problems. They also remind us that replays will not be available after the event ends; If we want to keep a memory of it, we will have to record it.

At 21:25 CET the game mode The End was activated. All other Fortnite game modes were disabled.

End game mode

As soon as we enter the game mode, a short introductory scene welcomes us: the blue cube protects the fort south of Parque Placentero, from where the offensive against The Pyramid and the Queen of the Cube will be launched.

As soon as we enter the game mode, we see how the blue cube creates a protective field around the fort south of Pleasant Park

In the fort we have all kinds of defenses (like turrets) to face the hordes of cube monsters that The Queen of the Cube launches against us: