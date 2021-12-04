The curse of America that would eliminate Pumas before the semi-final back

America fell a few days ago in the Quarter finals of the League for the title of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament at the hands of Pumas within the framework of Classic Capitalino And while that fact has generated the decision-making of Coapa to shake the campus, the university students would also suffer in the Semifinal.

And it is that, in this semester, there were only two teams capable of defeating the Eagles in the local tournament, but both suffered the same curse after defeating the blue cream. Toluca and Blue Cross were imposed on Millonets, but after that the night came to the point of not knowing the victory again.

In the case of Devils, they beat America 3-1 on matchday 9 and after that they spent nine games without winning. Five defeats and four draws were those harvested by the Mexicans, in the end they had to go to the playoffs, where they were eliminated precisely by the UNAM.

In the case of Cement, they beat the creams on matchday 16 by a score of 2-1 in what was their last win of the season. After that win, they lost their remaining games against Lion, Pumas and finally, the playoff against Monterrey with everything and a 4-1 win included.

It seems that this malaria now haunts Pumas. And it is that after the 3-1 victory at the Azteca Stadium, they lost the first leg of the Semifinal against Atlas by the smallest difference and require winning next Sunday in the Jalisco Stadium to be finalists, but in case of repeating the story of Toluca and Blue Cross, the Americanist curse would shut them out.