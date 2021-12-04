The ‘Chinese Uber’ plummets more than 20% on Wall Street after announcing its goodbye

The situation of Chinese companies listed on Wall Street continues with great uncertainty and many already have plans to leave the US stock market. The technological Didi, known as the ‘Chinese Uber’, has been the last since this Friday has announced its plans to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange and to prepare a new stock offering on the Hong Kong stock after months of tensions with the Chinese authorities on account of its debut on Wall Street. In fact, the company pays for this decision on the stock market since its titles plummet by almost 22% in this Friday’s session.

In a statement published on its website, the company assures that its board of directors has approved the decision and that it will later call a shareholders’ meeting to vote on this proposal and the one that contemplates that the titles withdrawn from the New York stock market “are convertible to freely negotiable shares of the company in another internationally recognized stock market“.

The board also authorized to initiate the necessary processes to opt for another IPO, this time in Hong Kong, market that several large Chinese technology companies such as Baidu or Trip.com have attended due to fears that the United States will take measures such as its exclusion of the securities markets of the North American country.

In another brief statement published through his official Weibo account -the Chinese equivalent of Twitter-, Didi specifies that the decision has been made “after a careful study” and that it will start “immediately” with the process of getting out of Wall Street. In July, when rumors about the company’s future on the New York stock market were already making headlines in the international press, the company denied that it was planning to go public.

Heavy punishment after Chinese investigation

Didi debuted in New York on June 30, grossing about $ 4.4 billion (€ 3.895 million) and putting its market valuation at about $ 80 billion (€ 70.819 million). Nevertheless, their share value has plummeted nearly 45% since thenAs only two days later, the Chinese authorities announced an investigation against the company for cybersecurity issues and withdrew both the Didi app and 25 others linked to the company from Chinese virtual stores, also prohibiting them from registering new users.

According to the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, Didi it would have gone ahead with its plans to go public in New York by ignoring requests from the Chinese government to postpone the operation. Although the stated objective was “to prevent risks to national security and protect the general interest,” experts quoted by the state press spoke then of a “knock” for the country’s firms “to prioritize China’s national security when planning to capture funds in areas that may threaten it. “

In fact, shortly after starting the investigations against Didi, Beijing announced similar investigations against other companies that not only had a similar business model in common but also the fact that they had all gone public in the United States in the previous months. In cases like Didi’s, state media targeted the large amounts of data related to national transport infrastructures or the flows of people and vehicles that handle the applications shared transportation. The company promised to cooperate with the investigations and “rectify” the problems found in them, although it warned that the measures taken by the authorities could undermine its revenue in China.