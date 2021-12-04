The children of Reese Witherspoon, new models of Beyoncé

If a few years ago names like Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford or Gwyneth Paltrow starred in headlines and fashion campaigns, now their descendants take over. A new generation of actresses, models and celebrities that comes stomping. It is the case of Lila Moss, whose career in the fashion world is more than consolidated, Blue Ivy, which with only 8 years achieved her first Grammy nomination or Deacon and Ava Phillippe, the children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, who at 18 and 22 respectively have become Models thanks to the last campaign of Beyoncé’s fashion line for Adidas.









A new step in Ava and Deacon Phillippe’s career

One more step in the career of Ava, who already started in the world of modeling back in 2018 posing for Roll you, firm for which he would also parade later. Deacon, for its part, has shown quite interest in the world of music. In 2020 he released his first single as a producer, Long run, whose video clip he starred alongside singer Nina Nesbitt. In fact, the young man has a studio located in his mother’s house, where he creates his own songs. However, with this new project, the youngest of the brothers has shown that he is also very good at posing for the cameras.

– Jennifer Lopez culminates her year, as a model for Beyoncé?









Ava Phillipe’s incredible resemblance to her mother, Reese Witherspoon

Although the first video of the campaign, where we could see the actress’s children playing ping-pong, was launched last Wednesday, December 1, it was not until this weekend that we were able to see the first images starring the couple. Snapshots that have had very good welcome among the brand’s followers, who stand out Ava’s enormous resemblance to her mother. “A very legal blonde: the return of the heiress is already being shot 😭😭😭😭😭”, “She is just like her mother !!”, or “She has stolen Reese’s face”, are some of the comments they have left next to the photographs, also assuring that “Seeing Elle Wood’s children in Halls of Ivy is the serotonin kick I didn’t know I needed.”









The new collection, in whose campaign Natalia Bryant -daughter of the late Kobe Bryant-, Beyoncé herself and her daughters also participate, Blue ivy and Rumi, will be released exclusively on December 9 on the Adidas website. And just 24 hours later, on December 10, it will be available worldwide.