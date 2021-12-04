The arbitration controversy was present in América vs Chivas Femenil

The whistler missed three penal actions that were claimed by those claimed by the players.

The first leg for the quarterfinals between America and Chivas, a match held at the Azteca Stadium, was marked in its first half by the controversial arbitration that the whistler had Lizzet Amairany Garcia, who decided not to mark two important actions within the area.

The first of the plays took place 15 minutes into the match. Damaris Godinez had a clash with Daniela Espinosa. The defense of the Sacred Flock tried to cut the ball, but in the action it never touched the ball and did touch the rival player, who was knocked down in the area, but the whistler decided to let the action continue.

The whistling Lizzet Amairany missed three penalties that were claimed by the players. Imago7

The play was claimed by the local soccer players, who claimed that the penalty was not marked by Lizzet Amairany.

The second action came 20 minutes later. Jocelyn Orejel, he pushed from the back to Joseline Montoya, who had won the position within the area.

Lizzet Amairany Garcia again decided not to sanction the play with the maximum penalty and scored a goal kick. This action was even more demanded by the visitors, who were behind on the scoreboard against America.

Chivas did not have a second penalty in his favor in an individual play of Alicia Cervantes. The flock’s scorer faced the goalkeeper directly Renata masciarelli, who ended up touching his rival and knocking her down inside the area. The whistler was silent again and her assistant, Angélica Flores, did not want to raise her flag either.