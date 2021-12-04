the amazing humanoid robot that has gone viral

“If we want an artificial intelligence similar to human, we will need an artificial body similar to humans”: this is the motto of Engineered Arts, a robotics company that has surprised everyone with its latest creation: a humanoid robot What is it able to show some facial expressions so advanced that it gives up … afraid.

It is extremely disturbing to see how this robot —Which has been baptized as Ameca – he arches his invisible eyebrows, his eyes widen as a sign of surprise or he extends a friendly hand that he might well be able to disguise his desire to end all humanity. The precision with which the robot is capable of imitating human gestures is simply impressive.

“ The main objective of Ameca is to be a platform for the development of Artificial intelligence ”Explained its creators. “ We love designing and building robots, we leave it to you and everyone else smart brains the task of creating artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms and seeing how far we can go together with this technology “ .

It is not the first time that we see how a humanoid robot try to emulate the physical expressions of a human, but few have been as successful as Ameca . Reach this degree of mimicry precision has led to this English company almost 20 years of development, but judging from the result it seems like it has been worth the hard work.

The engineers of Engineered Arts have announced that we will have the opportunity to see their robot in action again during the next CES 2022, the most important technology fair in the world, to be held just a month from now . Hey, and who You know, maybe one day we’ll end up seeing to Ameca with Will Smith on the sequel to I robot.