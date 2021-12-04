the adolescent of Colombian origin that Steven Spielberg chose to star in the new version of the mythical musical

EFE videos

The Yavarí, a Victorian naval jewel languishing in the waters of Titicaca

Puno (Peru), Dec 3 (EFE) .- In the cold waters of Lake Titicaca, the Yavarí rests almost condemned to oblivion, the oldest iron ship in the world still in operation, a naval jewel from the Victorian era that dreams of, some day, make island cruises between Bolivia and Peru. Despite its unquestionable historical value, few people know that this almost 160-year-old ship is moored in one of the docks of Puno, Peru’s main port on Lake Titicaca, not even the city’s inhabitants, who do not know about it. untapped tourist attraction. “It is from 1862, three years older than the Huáscar Monitor,” Máximo Flores, the chief engineer of the Yavarí, tells Efe with pride, referring to the famous ship that the Chileans seized from the Peruvians in the War of the Pacific (1879- 1884) and that now rests in the port of Talcahuano (Chile). Like the Huáscar, the Yavarí was built in British shipyards, in the Victorian era, and arrived in Peru divided into 2,766 pieces and two crankshafts that, after arriving by sea at the port of Arica, arrived on mules back to Lake Titicaca . “It was going to take six months but in the end it was six years,” recalls Flores, guardian of this ship that he pampers and tries to preserve before it spoils again. MULTIPLE LIVES IN THE LAKE Initially the Yavarí, launched on December 25, 1870 and named in honor of the immense tributary of the Amazon that serves as the border between Brazil and Peru, was a gunboat of the Peruvian Navy together with its twin, the Yapurá, which entered service three years later. It was the first of its many lives that the Yavarí has ​​had, which after the War of the Pacific became a merchant ship between Bolivia and Peru of the British company Peruvian Corporation, and then, when this company was nationalized in 1975, it returned to the hands of of the Navy and was discharged due to a breakdown. Abandoned, rusted and about to be sunk in the middle of the lake, that seemed the end of the Yavarí. But in 1985 the British Meriel Larken appeared, who bought it for only $ 5,000 to restore it and give it a new life, now at the service of tourism. Thanks to donations and collections, the funding was raised to restore the luster to the Yavarí, which in 1999 returned to sail after more than 20 years. A UNIQUE ENGINE IN THE WORLD The hardest thing was to restore and restart was its engine, a gigantic semi-diesel museum piece built in 1914 by the Swedish company Bolinger, with 4 cylinders, a power of 320 horsepower, 225 revolutions per minute and at least 4 men in the room to control it. “It is the oldest working engine of its type. The others are in museums on land. This is the only one that remains on a ship. It is one of the first petroleum engines,” says Flores while meticulously checking one of the filters of oil that lubricate the cylinders. This engine, a tangle of pipes that rise, fall and go round, replaced the original engine, a 60-horsepower steam engine that was fed with cattle excrement due to the impossibility of obtaining coal on the Titicaca. “When we saw it work for the first time we began to cry with joy,” recalls with nostalgia Flores, practically the only person in the world who knows how to operate this machine, to the point that, to restore it, he has had iron parts manufactured that are currently not available. find. “We are feeling the temperature, looking and sniffing,” says the keeper of the Yavarí, whose operators have to be guided by their senses, “in the old fashion”, since there is almost no navigation instrument and the engine only has a revolutions. STRANDED SINCE THE PANDEMIC Despite the fact that since 2015 it began to receive visitors and even functioned as a hostel where tourists slept and had breakfast, the covid-19 pandemic has once again left the Yavarí stranded, with almost no visitors and without permits to relocate in sight of the people, in front of the Hotel Posada del Inca. “It is abandoned. We are now at the Peru Rail company dock and we do not have permission to receive visitors. Some parts are rusting,” laments Flores. “The Navy does not support us, nor the mayor nor the regional government. Nobody supports us. We are alone,” he says. With expired boarding books and certificates, the Navy does not allow the Yavarí to move, and also requires modern navigation instruments such as GPS and radio. “We are regularizing little by little, but my boss is over 90 years old. I do not know if she will return. There is no money and I will also have to retire, although she asks me not to leave. I do not know where the Yavarí will be,” he says with Flores is sorry as he contemplates his ship from afar. Despite the difficulties, after more than 30 years caring for the Yavarí, its guardian does not renounce his purpose: to sail the waters of Titicaca and take tourists in the old-fashioned way to meet the lake’s communities, such as the Uros and the Island from Taquile, among other colorful Aymara towns. Fernando Gimeno (c) EFE Agency