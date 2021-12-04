The 10 things you did not know about La Casa de Papel

After four years of work, Netflix premiered volume two of the fifth season of The Money Heist, the grand finale that everyone expects.

Since its premiere in 2017, La Banda has surprised us by showing us its claw for not following the rules, and we have fallen in love with each of the characters in this story such as Rio, Tokio or El Professor.

Therefore, to begin to say goodbye to The Money Heist and its grand finale, here we tell you the 10 things you did not know about this great series of Netflix.

Name

Before the success, the creator of The Money HeistHe called this series “Los Desahuciados” prior to the writing of the script.

His name was inspired by the fact that all the members of the band were evicted. But it did not last long, because it was preferred by the current name.

The names of characters

When the plot was already defined, the names of the characters would be originally from other cities.

Tokyo, Berlin and Rio were the only nicknames defined in the beginning. But Moscow was to be called Chernobyl and Nairobi to Cameroon. You imagine?

Interestingly, both Chernobyl, Cameroon and Valencia are also mentioned in the series, but as names of plans and strategies to deliver the big blow.

Another narrator

All chapters of The Money Heist They are narrated by Tokio, one of the most prominent characters in all of history.

But the creator of the series Netflix, said that The Professor would be the official rapporteur. This changed because it seemed to them that he would become very self-centered if he told his plan in the first person.

This is how they looked for a new character who could tell the story. Before Tokyo it was considered that Moscow would do it, but it did not work. Especially because Úrsula Corberó gave her a feminine touch in this cold and cloudy story.

A worldwide success

Since its premiere, The Money Heist was reaping successes, reaching its peak for the grand finale. According to App TV Time, the series was the most marathon run in the world when it premiered on Netflix, managing to maintain this position for months.

The real scenarios

In the first two seasons of the series Netflix, other settings were used to film at La Casa de Moneda y Timbre.

The location they used was the Higher Council for Scientific Research, located in Madrid and located at a distance of 35 minutes from the Casa de la Moneda.

For the third and fourth seasons, La Banda recorded in “Los Nuevos Ministerios” to imitate the Bank of Spain.

Where did the tickets come from?

On The Money Heist 2,600 bundles of bills were printed on newsprint to make the story as real as possible. To make it authentic, banknote printing plates were used in the Spanish newspaper ABC.

The cameos of La Casa de Papel

One of the directors of the series, Alejandro Bazzano, appeared in the series as a Serbian doctor who helps The Professor. While the assistant director, Daniel Higueras, gave life to a merchant that Raquel visits to ask for images and discover who is behind the band.

The connection with Vis a Vis

Another classic series has a connection with The Money Heist, since both stories were recorded on the spot. The scene of the Mint and Stamp Factory coincides with the space of Vis a Vis to represent the Cruz del Sur Prison.

Both stories share the same creator Alex Pina and actresses like Alba Flores or Najwa Nimri.

Inspiration from the Netflix series

To achieve this perfect story, its creator Alex Pina, obtained inspiration from different film productions to achieve certain details of The Money Heist.

The Tokyo look was based on the character Luc Besson, played by Natalie Portman in the movie Leon. While the city names were inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s film Reservoir Dogs, where thieves use colored nicknames.

It was not Dalí

The iconic Dalí mask that has become an icon of La Casa de Papel, was not the only option that was thought.

The head of scriptwriters, Javier Gómez Santander, assured that they thought of the image of Don Quixote that mixed madness, genius and romanticism.

