Sylvester Stallone, the loser who became a monument | Reach 75 without lowering your guard

It’s not one of Sly’s most glorious screen moments. He’s crawling through a busy New York street, staring cunningly, until he manages to bump into a scruffy man walking in the opposite direction. It is done with the man’s wallet. The man chases him. They run through Central Park. The man is neurotic, wheezy, well into middle age, and very out of shape. Somehow, anyway, he manages to catch up with Sly, jumps on top of him and threatens him with blow it up unless I return the wallet to you immediately. Sly complies with the demand meekly.

The future star of Rocky and Rambo is almost certainly the only character in the entire history of cinema to finish second in a fight with a character played by Jack Lemmon. The movie in question is The Prisoner of Second Avenue (Melvin Frank, 1975), an adaptation of the play by Neil Simon which is about the anguish of the middle class in midlife living in Manhattan. Sylvester Stallone, who will turn 75 in a month – next July 6 –, has built his film career on the basis of what physical. He is the “Italian Stallion”, that nickname he borrowed from the boxer he played in the films of the series. Rocky. And yet there he was, in his early appearance in a movie, beaten down by the most insignificant, softest protagonist.

Such setbacks and humiliations are part of the stallone myth. The reason why different audiences have connected with him on screen for almost 50 years is that the actor is a real common type. When they shoot him down, he gets up. Stallone he was never especially talented as an actor. He is not the kind of handsome performer like Cary Grant who can charm an audience with his sharp retorts. He rarely wins awards for his performance, although he was once voted “worst actor of the decade” for his action movies from the eighties. He doesn’t have much of an instinct for comedy, or he doesn’t have the range for it. On screen he is as laborious and predictable as Rocky Balboa could be in the ring. But despite all that, it is also one of the greatest and enduring movie stars of this era. He has a natural allure that better-looking, better-spoken actors can only envy. He writes and produces many of his films. Adversity never stops him. Stallone is like that kid who had sand thrown in his face and laughed at, but then he became Mr. Atlas.

“A accident with the forceps during my birth it immobilized the motor nerves on the left side of my face, leaving me with a crooked mouth, a droopy eye and this famous phrase of mine“Stallone writes as a simple factual description in his book on bodybuilding, Sly Moves: My proven program to lose weight, build strength, gain will power and live your dream (“Sly’s Movements: My Proven Program to Lose Weight, Build Strength, Gain Willpower, and Live Your Dream”). He was never big and he was not beautiful. When I was a kid, in the New York neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen was typically teased and abused.

The awkward, lonely boy grew up idolizing movie stars like the former bodybuilder Steve reeves, famous for playing Hercules. His mother opened a gym where he was able to start lifting weights on his own. That was followed by the emergence of muscles, but not acting roles. Early in his career, Stallone auditioned incessantly. It was almost always rejected or, at best, set aside for tiny papers. The closest he came to a consecrating appearance early in his career was thrashing Woody Allen in the subway Bananas (1971) and playing a leather jacket rebel in high school in The neighborhood gang (1974). Not that he likes to remember it, but also He starred in the low-budget softcore movie The Party at Kitty and Stud’s (1970), later renamed The Italian Stallion to capitalize on the success of Rocky.

Among acting jobs, Stallone barely maintained his existence with a strange series of works at half time, everything: as he later assured, he went from “cleaning lion cages at the zoo” to “cutting off fish heads.” All that was the perfect preparation for his big appearance in the industry, Rocky, which he did when he was almost 30 years old, after not going too far for a long time.

The story of how Stallone insisted on starring in the movie has long become a part of modern-day Hollywood folklore. He refused to sell his script, who claimed to have written within three days “of a coffee-soaked frenzy,” Unless he played Rocky himself. The fact that he was not a particularly experienced actor became irrelevant. He saw that in the long run the story of that hard-working fighter was a fairly close reflection of himself.

“I always said that Rocky it is semi autobiographical. Growing up on the streets, I met a ton of guys like him, drifting in and out of despair. I knew what they ate, where they worked, how they thought. And above all things, I understood their broken dreams“he later wrote.” I’m a guy who basically had to build himself from scratch. “It’s a classic American story of the kind that goes from scratch to success and wealth, which has come a long way explaining its allure. The public, especially young men, found it very easy identify with the. By becoming a star, it was as if he lived his dreams for them.

Nor is Stallone really the innocent common man he likes to portray. It can be manipulative and ruthless. When i was doing Rocky, he certainly didn’t show much remorse for borrow the life story of the real life heavyweight Chuck wepner, nicknamed “the bleeder of Bayona” who almost managed to defeat the very Muhammad Ali. Wepner even filed a lawsuit against Stallone. Her account of the relationship (“28 years of frustrations, handshakes and broken promises”) portrays the star in a very different light from that muscular loser loved by fans.

Over the past 45 years, Stallone has worked with many of Hollywood’s toughest and most notorious producers. It is claimed that his contract with Menahem Golan, Cannon’s boss, to Hawk (1987), in which he played a trucker who participated in arm wrestling tournaments, was signed on a napkin. He worked for the movies of The indestructibles with the volatile and headstrong Avi Lerner, who helped revive his career.

In the late 1990s, when his action movies were shattered by criticism, Stallone garnered some respect by taking on the character of a heavy, deaf sheriff in New Jersey to Police land (James Mangold, 1997). It appeared no less than next to Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel. “I always thought he was an excellent actor who had made some bad decisions,” said the head of Miramax, Harvey weinstein, in charge of the executive production of that film. The actor, meanwhile, told The New York Times to appear in Police land it had been “a cleanse and a purge, a new awakening of my interest in filmmaking,” as if it were the cinematic equivalent of taking an enema.

Stallone waived his usual fee of 20 million to take that character. His performance was received with respect, but the film (which Weinstein had spoiled with his usual Harvey Scissorhands style) only garnered a modest gross. As Director Mangold told the business publication Indiewire, to the fans of Rocky and Rambo They didn’t like it because it didn’t have the kind of action they were hoping for, while moviegoers “completely ignored the movie because Stallone was involved.”

It seemed that the star was doomed to keep repeating of himself. The public would accept him as Rocky or as the traumatized Vietnam veteran John Rambo, and not much else. Some of his action films may have been a box office fiasco, but even the worst of them had a survival very beneficial in the market of home video. There were times in the eighties when he seemed much more concerned with proving he was a bigger star than his arch rival. Arnold schwarzenegger, than by extending its borders as an actor.

As Stallone approaches 75, his filmography takes on an odd Peter Pan look. At a time when other actors of his era are staying at The Grand Marigold Hotel or play characters struggling with the afflictions of age, the septuagenarian He still makes kids’ favorite action movies. As if he were arrested in a permanent adolescence, fueled by testosterone, and he was not allowed to grow. You are now involved in two tanks that will be released at some point in the rest of the year: he is the protagonist of Samaritan, a thriller involving an aging superhero who reemerges after being missing for twenty years. “Most twentysomethings wouldn’t be able to do what Sly does in this movie,” said one admirer. Julius Avery to Total Film, about its venerable but still energetic protagonist. He also voices a man-fish hybrid, King Shark, in Suicide Squad, from James gunn.

On his most recent visit to the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, Stallone was in a state of mind nostalgic. There he told reporters present that when he was starting out he did not think he could have a film career in any way, due to his speech impediments. He conjured up an image of himself as a sensitive and troubled kid, treated with disdain by the casting agents who couldn’t understand a word he was saying.

Still looking like a veteran man, the actor he still looks like a little boy lost. He managed to squeeze out all the pathos possible by playing Rocky Balboa again in recent Believe. The champion of the original Rocky movies is now one of the old days, “a piece of yesterday”, as he memorably describes himself. He is dedicated to serving as a mentor to the young fighter Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) while trying to deal with regret, grief, and the ravages of age. This is an unedited Stallone, raw and emotional. It’s a hint of what she could have accomplished if she had been bolder in her character choices.

For better or worse, Stallone has spent more than four decades starring in the same kind of action movies anyway. In the process, the offender from Hell’s Kitchen became a National Monument: an Italian-American working-class response to John wayne. He has easily outlived all those contemporaries who had the looks and talents that he lacked. Around 75, keep kicking ass. And that humiliation he received from Jack Lemmon so many years ago is long forgotten.

* From The Independent From great britain. Special for Page 12.