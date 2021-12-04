Sylvester Stallone shows the first poster of his version of director of ‘Rocky IV’ | Cinema | Entertainment

The new reissued version is titled: Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut.

A new version of the popular saga hits the big screen; this time, directed by and starring Sylvester Stallone, who a few weeks ago announced the new montage of Rocky IV, which was delayed due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Although 34 years have passed since the premiere of Rocky iv, the actor assures that the audiovisual project will never be finished.

Ivan Drago and Apollo Creed meet again at 34 years of ‘Rocky IV’

“I have already said before; You can always go back and see a movie you made 50 years ago and say, I have to re-edit this. All directors feel this, “he said. And a few days ago, he showed through his official Instagram account the first poster of this version of Rocky vs. Drago. In addition, he indicated that the premiere will be in Philadelphia.

In the advance of the poster, he does not yet reveal the possible release date or if it will be in theaters or directly through any platform of streaming. The new reissued version, officially titled Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut, should have hit theaters (or at least Sly would have wanted it) at the end of last November, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of the premiere of the original film, although the pandemic disrupted all plans.

This installment promises scenes from the past that were eliminated at the time and will suppress some of the originals, to give a new focus and style to the project. However, Stallone says he will empower the opponent, Ivan Drago, who in the first film played the Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren. (AND)