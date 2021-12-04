Sylvester Stallone shows his body more muscular than ever in an old photo of Rocky

With so many action movies behind us we are used to seeing Sylvester Stallone in very good physical shape, especially at the beginning of his career in the 70s and 80s when his slim complexion and good musculature – a result of his strong body work in films such as Rocky- they made him one of the stars with the most dazzling physique of those years.

However, the preparation to achieve such a goal with his body took him to an extreme even dangerous for his health. And it is that according to Stallone has counted in an Instagram publication, he came to present a weight of 75 KG with a very low percentage of body fat of 2.8%, the lowest he has ever had, which resulted in that great corpulence that he displayed throughout the 80s. In addition, to illustrate this fact, the actor has accompanied him with the imposing photograph of the moment in which it met these physical characteristics. And it is really impressive.

“A funny flashback because today I have nothing interesting to report. Here I was preparing for the fight against MR. T. He was a strong guy. Trust me. This is also the lowest weight and body fat I have ever had. 166 pounds (75 KG) and 2.8% body fat. And that was difficult “Stallone wrote on Instagram along with a series of photos of Rocky.

Specifically, these images belong to the filming and action of Rocky III, at the time in which the character of Sylvester Stallone faced Clubber lang, the role played by the legendary fighter Mr. T. In the first photo, you can see the immense back of the actor next to his huge and strong arms, possibly dealing with the shot where we have seen him most muscular and toned so far.

These are followed by other images of Stallone getting ready in the gym, various behind-the-scenes shots of Rocky III and several stills from the film such as his triumphant moment in front of Mr. T. But none as imposing as the one of his toned back against that bass. 2.8% body fat percentage. And of course, to get that physique he had to undergo immense workouts and a very measured diet that, as Stallone detailed years ago in another publication on his social networks, took him to the limit of his strength.

Sylvester Stallone at the Suicide Squad premiere. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

In 2017 the actor shared another photograph of Rocky III on Instagram where he spoke at length about his diet. According to his words, I ate small pieces of food and drank up to 25 cups of coffee a day, which obviously produced health complications such as continuous dizziness and a constant lack of energy. And all this in the middle of a film with a very intense pace of work like the third installment of Rocky.

“Between rounds I got dizzy and exhausted a lot. I was eating a very high protein diet that did not provide me with much physical or mental energy. During that period I only ate very small servings of oatmeal cookies made with brown rice and up to 25 cups of coffee a day with honey and a couple of tuna balls. Sounds amazing right? “he wrote.

In fact, the actor himself acknowledges that this diet and such low levels of body fat were highly dangerous, although he explains that he set out to overcome his own physical limitations because with Rocky III he wanted to talk about adaptation and the changes necessary to overcome challenges and challenges.

“At that point, my body fat dropped to 2.9%, which is a really dangerous level. I may have looked pretty good on the outside, but on the inside it was a very dangerous thing to do.. But I wanted the movie to be about change. How people have to adapt to different challenges because if they don’t, they will be conquered. I will always believe that adaptation is the key to survival and that is what this story is about “, he qualified.

