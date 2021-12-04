Sylvester Stallone Movie Memorabilia Go Up For Auction | TRENDS

From “Rocky’s” boxing gloves to “Rambo” headbands, memorabilia from action movie star Sylvester Stallone’s Hollywood career will be auctioned in December at an event that is expected to raise about US $. $ 1.5 million.

Nearly 500 items from Stallone’s personal archives are selling, including costumes, props, scripts, notebooks and other memorabilia from the actor’s most celebrated films, including the “Rocky” and “Rambo” franchises, “Cliffhanger,” “The expendables. “And” Demolition man. “

Notable memorabilia include Stallone’s boxing gloves from “Rocky III,” which could sell for between $ 10,000 and $ 20,000, as well as handwritten notebooks from the first four “Rocky” movies, priced between $ 40,000. $ 60,000.

Fans of “Rambo” are offered a collection of machetes from the first three films, for between $ 10,000-20,000 each, as well as the headband worn by Stallone in “Rambo: First Blood Part II” (8,000- $ 10,000), among other products.

“He’s a sporty guy, that’s what he stands for, sports and hard work, and people can relate to that,” Martin Nolan, chief executive of Julien’s Auctions, told Reuters at a preview in London of highlights from the auction on Tuesday.

“And that is why it is so collectible and actually, people have had very little opportunity to own something of his life and career until now,” he added.

Born in New York in 1946, Stallone rose to fame with the 1976 Oscar-winning boxing film “Rocky,” soon becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest action movie stars.

When asked why the 75-year-old actor is selling the items, Nolan said, “He’s actually moving, he’s selling his house, so that’s the perfect time for anyone to downsize.”