Summary of the game Barcelona vs Betis (0-1). GOALS

While the Barcelona was superior in the field, Real Betis had the forcefulness necessary to pierce the nets and last minute, the team of Mexicans Andrew Saved and Diego lainez beat Xavi’s box with a 1-0 thanks to Juanmi’s action.

This defeat goes down in the history of The league Spanish for many reasons. One of them is that for the first time, since 2002, Betis went blank against the blaugranas, in that year the Verdiblanco team defeated the Catalans 3-0 in a game in which precisely Xavi fulfilled 100 matches in the local Spanish competition.

A move against gave those led by Manuel Pellegrini the joy of the goal. Sergio Canales took the ball to the areaa, I await the arrival of a colleague and center to Juanmi, who beat Ter Stegen.

A match in which Andrew Saved He was the starter and with full confidence in Canales and Juanmi in the absence of Nabil Fekir by accumulation of yellow. Lainez started and ended up on the bench with no opportunities. Secondly, Xavi chose to give rest to Gerard Piqué, who had to enter the final part of the match.

The emotions were concentrated in the second half, Juanmi had made the first distress call with the goal annulled at 51 ‘out of place.

Already in the final stretch, the winger found his reward with the goal to give the project of Xavi his first loss after two wins and a draw.

With this result, Betis is third in LaLiga and Barça is out of European positions with just 23 units for the 30 of his rival this Saturday and much less than the 36 points of the Real Madrid, leader of the competition.