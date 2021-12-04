Students of the Faculty of Medicine protest against evaluation 70/70

Monterrey.- Students of the School of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) gathered at the campus facilities to protest against the evaluation 70/70.

Days after the hashtag # Afuera7070 became a trend in social networks, because the students exposed the emotional damage that this supposes, a peaceful demonstration to express dissatisfaction with the new form of evaluation.

This new method implemented by the faculty would seek that the students are developed from all possible fields in the subjects,

Students are asked to have a average above 70 in theory and practice of each subjectIf they do not succeed, the student fails. That matter will have to be recovered the following year, delaying in the rest of the topics.

On the contrary, the previous method allowed a student to pass as long as he had an average of 70 between the two sections.

The address of the School of Medicine explained the objective of this evaluation system, for which he assured that they seek to train health professionals who can respond to any situation.

Through a statement, he explained that graduates are prepared people to face challenges and emergencies, with a sense of humanism and with the main objective of saving lives.