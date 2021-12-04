Sting and Imagine Dragos perform live

The Game Awards has three great attractions: the awards, the announcements that are made and, of course, the music. Last year, its viewers vibrated with the participation of Eddie Vedder, vocalist of the Seattle group Pearl Jam, and now they will be the pop / rock group Imagine Dragons and the musician Sting the protagonists of the ceremony.

Through their social networks, The Game Awards was in charge of confirming the musical participation of both, which will be given during the delivery ceremony of this 2021 edition, where titles such as Metroid Dread and Resident Evil: Village They will compete to be the Game of the Year (GOTY, ‘Game of the year’).

“Do not miss it“, wrote the interpreters of the success Radioactive on his Twitter.

Sting to sing song from ‘Arcane’, the ‘League of Legends’ series on Netflix

For his part, Sting will be in charge of giving voice to the subject What could have been, the cua is part of the television series Arcane, which is based on the video game League of Legends And it became a true phenomenon, ranking among the most viewed on the platform in recent weeks, as well as being critically acclaimed.

“The Game Awards are proud to welcome Sting to the show“, they announced through Twitter.

Keanu Reeves and Simu Liu tops event guest list

Besides the musicians, The Game Awards will be attended by the famous action movie actor Keanu reeves, who acted as part of the criticized Cyberpunk 2077. Accompanying you in the reveal of a winner, you will be Carrie-Anne Moss, both actors very close to release The Matrix: Resurrections.

As if this were not enough, the protagonist of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu liu, will also be part of the select group that will present the winners of the night.

Jack Septic Eye, Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, Ming-Na Wen, Giancarlo Esposito and Reggie Fils-Aime are some more of the presenters that will be part of the event.

The Game Awards 2021: date and time of delivery in Mexico

The gala of the 2021 edition of the prestigious The Game Awards will take place next Thursday, December 9from the iconic Microsoft Theater and it can be seen live through platforms such as YouTube at 7:00 p.m. Mexico City time.

Game of the Year Nominees

This time, Metroid Dread, Resident Evil: Village and even Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart they are part of the fan favorites to win Game of the Year; the full list is as follows:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

caov