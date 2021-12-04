Steven Spielberg is working on the development of some western-style films

Steven Spielberg will finally venture into the musical genre with his West Side Story film, but although that film has not yet been released, the director is already being asked about his future projects.

Thus, although the person responsible for Jaws and Jurassic park did not want to commit to anything, in a recent interview with Yahoo! assured that tI would have some westerns in development.

In particular, within the framework of the promotion of West side story, Spielberg was asked if there is still any film genre that he wants to explore.

“I was asked that question for the last forty years of my career, if not longer, and I always said that a musical was the only thing I hadn’t done. What I forgot to say, what I have never done, and the only genre that I have not yet addressed, is the western. So who knows, maybe one day I’ll put the spurs on, who knows? ”, replied the renowned filmmaker.

Naturally the interviewer proceeded to remark that after these comments Spielberg will soon receive proposals for westerns. However, the director noted that he already has some projects in mind.

“I have some (westerns) in development right now, but who can say which one will jump to the forefront ”, concluded the director.

With Spielberg’s reputation it would certainly be interesting to see what he can do in the field of westerns, but as he himself pointed out for now there is nothing definitive and the only thing clear is that fans will be able to see the director’s next project, West Side Story, from next December 9 in theaters.