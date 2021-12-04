Spielberg reinvents himself and fulfills his dream

What movie of Steven spielberg you like? To answer that question, there is no single answer.

“(This musical) is an allegory of what is happening on the borders (of the US), of the systems that reject those who are not white”: STEVEN SPIELBERG, Film director.

It may be the story of a German businessman, member of the Nazi Party, which seeks to save a thousand Jews from the Holocaust (Schindler’s List). Or perhaps a coastal town in the United States that is threatened by a giant shark (Jaws). Or a nine-year-old boy who befriends a being from another world abandoned on Earth (ET, the extraterrestrial).

And how about the history of a place that, among its attractions, include cloned dinosaurs (Jurassic Park). Others: an attack at an Olympic Games (Munich), a young man who camouflages himself to escape the law (Catch me if you can), an action hero (Indiana Jones), journalists (The Post), national heroes (Lincoln) , animated (Tintin), virtual reality (Ready Player One) …

But Steven Spielberg doesn’t stop. Before the pandemic, the director decided to reinvent himself in a new genre: the musical. His new adventure seeks to revive one of the classics of the 60, the tape West side story, whose new version, from Disney, premieres on December 9.

“It was a great challenge to decide which musical would be the right one for me,” said the director.

“I will never forget a moment from my childhood. I was 10 when I first heard the West Side Story album, and it’s never gone away. I have been able to fulfill that dream and keep the promise I made myself: you have to make this story. “



Spielberg presented with the cast the story whose plot is a kind of Romeo and Juliet with current social problems.

Spanish speaking

In January 2018, the news was released that the multifaceted director would be behind the project in which he showed interest since his childhood.

“I love the original movie made by Robert Wise, he was my close friend for many, many years, and I talked to him about the movie ad nauseam. And Walter Mirisch, who produced West Side Story, is another dear friend who told me all sorts of great stories about how the movie was made, “recalled the filmmaker.

The plot is a kind of Romeo and Juliet reinforced with current social problems, such as racism and discrimination, rival street gangs and violence; all through the love story of Tony and María, a young American who falls in love with a Latin woman, of Puerto Rican origin, played by Rachel zegler.

The actress, who is 20 years old, considered that this film is also the opportunity to reflect on current problems such as xenophobia. She is the daughter of a Colombian woman and an American father, very similar to the case of her character, María.

“At the time we were making it (the film), we didn’t realize how huge those conversations would be in the next few days, but Steven (Spielberg) has said that there really was no better time for the film to come out because is handling very well the way in which they are not recognized (the roots of other people) “, said Zegler in an interview with THE UNIVERSAL.

To be consistent with the idea of ​​a necessary mentality change, the director decided to remove the subtitles from the dialogues in Spanish. He said that he did it out of a matter of respect, since the real context, in which the two languages ​​are spoken, had to be recognized.

“I felt that there were certain themes and feelings involved in which it would be very natural for someone who was born speaking Spanish to speak in Spanish and not say it in English,” said the filmmaker.

Another important message of the story was to point out gender violence, which is embodied in characters such as Anita, played by Arianna DeBose, who trusts that the film will be forceful about it for viewers.



Spielberg loved this story since he was 10 years old.

“We have to take responsibility for our actions, and I think (women) are moving in the right direction, but it starts with what we teach our children, who are young; we really want to hear the thoughts of a younger generation and what they are learning from films like West Side Story, ”Debose told EL UNIVERSAL.

Spielberg emphasized that he hopes that his new story will be seen only as a contemporary Romeo or Juliet, but “as an allegory of what is happening on the borders of our country. USA), who reject anyone who is not white, “he accused.

“In this new West Side Story, the characters do and say things that they didn’t say in the original movie. The true history of that community is very rich and important, and we wanted to deepen it in our version of this musical ”.

The filmmaker considered that this story, when touching the fibers of his childhood, implies a challenge that he had not experienced since ET; Now he will embark on a new adventure, what genre ?: “I always said that a musical was the only thing I had not done. What I forgot is that I have not done a western either ”.

Also read: They will rent My poor little angel’s house for a day!