Solar eclipse sighting in Antarctica thrills experts

The total eclipse of the sun that will take place tomorrow, November 4, will be a astronomical show almost exclusive to a handful of scientists, as it will only be visible in its phase of totality from the Antarctica, where very small teams of researchers work who occupy the permanent bases that some countries have.

Very few people will be able to see the total solar eclipse tomorrow, but some institutions or research centers, including the POT, have scheduled live broadcasts of this phenomenon, through its official channels, thanks to the collaboration of some of the scientists integrated in the scientific expeditions now taking place in the Antarctic region.

Partially, and according to data from the National Astronomical Observatory, the eclipse will be visible in some very southern places of the southern hemisphere starting at 11:29 p.m. in Mexico City, when the phenomenon is observed in places far south of the Atlantic Ocean. , and it will last until 9:37 a.m., although at that time, you can only see southern Tasmania (Australia).

The “totality” phase of the eclipse will begin at 1:00 am at a point in the Atlantic Ocean located east of the Falkland Islands; It will cross the Weddel Sea and West Antarctica and finish at 2:06 am, at a point in the Antarctic Ocean located in front of the Gezt Ice Barrier (in Antarctica).

The eclipse will occur when the Moon intervenes between the Earth and the Sun, which will cause a shadowing in those areas, which will be much more pronounced during the phase of totality in the Antarctic region.

Although it is “only” one more among the 200 billion stars in the Milky Way, the Sun is the closest to Earth and the brightest star from it, so eclipses, and especially the “totals “Like the one that will be registered tomorrow, they are especially interesting for the scientific community since they allow, according to the Astrophysical Institute of the Canary Islands (IAC) perform a wide variety of experiments and observations.

Eclipses facilitate the study of the solar corona and make measurements of very high precision on the solar diameter, since the beginning and end of the “total” phase offer – underlines the IAC – precise references to carry out these measurements and advance in an essential question for scientists: whether the size of the Sun varies with time.



Safety measures to see a solar eclipse

All scientific institutions insist on the importance, in order to make a safe observation, to take measurements and use suitable means even when the sun is partially – or for the most part – obscured. NASA has insisted, before the astronomical event tomorrow, that it is not safe to look directly at the Sun and that normal sunglasses are not safe either.

NASA stressed that it is only safe to look directly at the Sun without adequate protection during the short period of time in which the moon completely obscures the star, but has stressed that it is “crucial” to know when to remove that protection and use it again. .

