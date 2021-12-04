Sofía Vergara falls in love with mariachi without a shirt; this is how the Colombian reacted VIDEO

Sofia Vergara captivated his fans with his reaction after being conquered by some mariachis shirtless who participated in the popular program Program America’s Got Talent, where he works as a coach; During the presentation, the beautiful Colombian was left with her mouth open when she witnessed the Mexican group known as “Los Guapacharros”, who at one point took off their shirts and sang showing their pectorals

Vergara became a trend in networks, where she herself shared the moment when her gaze was fixed on the stage and with her mouth open she enjoyed the show that the mariachi, made up of a group of seven young people charros who sing, dance and conquer their audience by performing sensual dances that captivated the coaches, including the Colombian model and actress herself.

Reaction of Sofia Vergara was unique at the time when young people tear off their charro shirt, so he did not hesitate to publish it on his account Instagram, where the exercised bodies of the talented are appreciated artists, in the background you can hear the cries of the public who attended this broadcast of America’s Got Talent and who enjoyed the historic presentation.

Who are “Los Guapacharros”?

The mariachi known as “The Guapacharros” is a group made up of 7 talented young people between 18 and 25 years old, who belong to a choreographic group that conquered the social networks with your videos. From the different platforms they share their successful recordings and choreographies where they sing and dance shirtless; only in your account TikTok they have gotten more than 2 million people to follow them.

Their resounding success led them to participate in the Show America’s Got Talent where the charros offered an unexpected presentation, since on stage they offered what seemed to be a simple interpretation of the song “Guadalajara”, Which in seconds was transformed into a sensual sensual dance in which the singers left out their shirts charras and showed their torsos defined to the public.

This caused not only that the audience was captivated with his presentation but they immediately conquered the famous actress Sofia Vergara who with his reaction swept the networks; After their successful participation on stage, the jury decided to grant them a unanimous “yes”, so they will be part of the next phase of the competence. In the meantime, Sofia Vergara he celebrated his move to the next round with a “Viva México y Viva los Guapacharros. Bravo !!! ”, text that the Colombian shared on her profile of Instagram, where his followers demonstrated to have been delighted with his reaction.