SOCIETY / The best Christmas movies to watch as a family this Christmas

There is no time of year more adorable and familiar than Christmas. Throughout time, this era has been the setting and motive for many films. A time of trees adorning the houses, lights and a lot of love.

Christmas movies are something different. Titles that mostly fall within the limits of romantic comedy, but also different and educational adventures for the whole family. To celebrate the proximity of these special dates, here we bring a list of Christmas movies that will transport you to childhood and will make you spend a vacation immersed in this beautiful holiday.

In this article you will be able to know the most famous Christmas movies to see at this time with the family on the sofa at home. In addition, you will know in which streaming platform you can find them. Do you want to know what they are? Keep reading!

Christmas movies that you can’t miss

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Rakuten TV

Charlie, an educated boy from a very humble family, gets one of the five golden tickets to visit the chocolate factory for one day with his grandfather. This famous and magical factory belongs to Willy Wonka, played by the unique Johnny Depp. The film manages to immerse you in a world of fantasy and chocolate while teaching us with its plot.

Home alone

Disney plus

Forgotten by his family, Macaulay Culkin faces a somewhat peculiar gang of thieves at Christmas. Kevin is an eight-year-old from a large family who accidentally stays home while the whole family is on vacation. The boy will learn to protect himself from the two villains in a really ingenious and fun way. A classic for this Christmas!

Christmas story

Filmin

It remains the best adaptation of the legendary story of Charles Dickens. This majestic 1951 film tells us about the Christmas Eve of the hapless Mr. Scrooge, who is haunted by the Christmas spirits of the past, present and future. A Christmas classic that teaches many values.

Love Actually

Netflix

In London, just before Christmas, funny and moving stories intertwine with a cast of star actors and actresses like Hugh Grant or Emma Thompson. Characters who, each with their own personality and history, are associated with each other by love. Precious and short stories that warm the heart every Christmas.

Nightmare Before Christmas

Disney plus

Tim Burton is the creator of this magnificent work of art. It tells the story of Jack Skellington after accidentally traveling from his home in Halloween Town to Christmas Town. His way of understanding Christmas is different and he wants to change it. One of the most mythical films of this time.

The Grinch

Netflix

A nice movie starring Jim Carrey that is already conceived as another Christmas classic. The Grinch has always lived isolated on a mountain outside a beautiful Christmas town, which he hates. To take revenge on its inhabitants, he decides to steal Santa’s gifts and thus end the holidays. You will spend an afternoon of laughter with the Grinch and his faithful companion.

Gremlins

Amazon Prime Video

Billy receives as a Christmas present an adorable gremlin who leads an invasion because of breaking the rules: nothing to eat after midnight, nothing to get wet, and nothing to expose himself to the sun. Joe Dante created a wacky horror comedy full of movie references that is always worth rewatching.

A father in distress

Disney plus

Probably the best Christmas movie of all time and the most watched on Christmas evenings. This father does the impossible to get the doll that his son wants to have this Christmas. It is a beautiful and fun movie that most parents will relate to.

The Holiday

Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

A cozy film where Kate Winslet and Cameron Díaz, two women with little luck in love, decide to exchange their apartments during the holidays and live new experiences away from home. A film that mixes comedy and crying with glorious performances by both protagonists.

Harry Potter

HBO Max

Despite not being a Christmas movie, the Harry Potter saga has captivated half the world with its dreamlike landscapes. The magical adventures of Harry Potter and his loyal friends have been with us for many years and every Christmas serves as an excuse to do a marathon of his 8 films.

The diaryof Bridget Jones

Apple TV and Netflix

In this list of the best Christmas movies, you cannot miss another essential feature film to see on these dates. Bridget Jones’s diary begins at the end of the year when the protagonist, whose love life is in chaos, has only set out to lose weight and find the love of her life. Will it succeed?

Go santa claus

Disney plus

This 1994 Disney movie starring Tim Allen is the classic Christmas movie for the whole family that combines comedy and fantasy. One Christmas Eve, a busy father named Scott Calvin and his son Charlie discover that Santa has fallen from the roof of their house. Scott feels compelled to don the Santa outfit to distribute the gifts and convince the disbelievers. A father turned into Santa Claus who will make you laugh and enjoy with your whole family.

Polar express

Rakuten TV

Polar Express is an animated Christmas movie based on a children’s story. Converted from its inception into a classic of children’s cinema, Tom Hanks turned into a drawing stars together with a child on an unforgettable train journey to the North Pole. During the tour the boy will discover that you always have to believe in magic. An endearing story with a special charm.

These are some of the best Christmas movies that you can find on the different payment platforms to have fun during these holidays. There are many other sensational titles that also deal with this endearing subject such as Klaus or Elf that, although they are films aimed at a more childish audience, they manage to make all audiences enjoy. What movie is your favorite?