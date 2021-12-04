Sing 2 | When does the animated musical film arrive in Chile? Check the release date: Come and sing again!

Buster Moon and his cast must persuade a rock star to join them.

There are only days until the premiere of “Sing 2: Come and sing again!” The animated digital comedy film hits theaters in Chile this month.

“Sing 2” is the sschool film 2016 “Sing” was written and directed by Garth jennings, and is starring Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Nick Kroll, Taron Egerton and Tori Kell, repeating their roles from the first installment.

They join the sequel Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, Chelsea Peretti and Bono.

The film focuses on Buster Moon and his cast of animal artists as they prepare to launch a dazzling show in the entertainment capital. However, they have to find and persuade the loneliest rock star in the world to join them.

When does Sing 2 premiere in Chile?

You will be able to see Sing 2 just before the new year, because the animated film It opens in theaters in Chile on Thursday, December 30.

The ticket sale for the film is not yet available, but once they come out you can buy them at Cinemark or CineHoyts. It is not yet known if Cineplanet will premiere “Sing 2” in its theaters.

Check out the trailer for the film below!