“Sex and the City” and Will Smith between upcoming releases

A list curated by The Associated Press of what is to come to streaming services, music platforms, film and television in the United States. Dates may vary in other countries.

CINEMA

– Following his recent Oscar nomination, Riz Ahmed joins “Beast” director Michael Pearce for “Encounter,” a family drama about an alien invasion that hits Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 10. Ahmed plays a former marine with a series of problems that only get worse when he suspects that his ex-wife, with whom he has two children, may have been infected by aliens. What starts out as a simple sci-fi adventure takes on a life of its own as a family drama, a choice some might disagree with. And if “Encounter” is not for you, the film for which Ahmed was nominated for best actor, “Sound of Metal” is also available on Prime.

– Sandra Bullock scored a hit with “Bird Box” on Netflix and now returns with a very different project, “The Unforgivable” (“Unforgivable”), about a woman who tries to re-enter society after serving her sentence in prison for a violent crime. Bullock plays the ex-con who discovers that people are not ready to forgive her as she searches for her younger sister. Jon Bernthal, Vincent D’Onofrio and Viola Davis are part of the all-star cast. “The Unforgivable” hits Netflix on Friday, December 10th.

– For something lighter and more familiar, Netflix also has the animated film “Back to the Outback” (“Animalia en Australia”), which also premieres on Friday, December 10. It is a lighthearted film about Australia’s “deadliest creatures” seeking to escape from a zoo. The original voice cast includes Eric Bana as the zookeeper, Isla Fisher as a taipan, Tim Minchin as a koala, Guy Pearce as a funnel-web spider, and Keith Urban as a cane toad.

– Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

– Juice Wrld may be gone, but he’s far from forgotten. “Fighting Demons,” the second posthumous album by the Chicago rapper who died two years ago, will be released on Friday, December 10. The first single, “Already Dead,” debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Popular R & B / Hip Hop Songs chart. The rapper is also among the most listened to artists on Spotify in 2021, number 10 in the world and number 3 in the United States, behind only Drake and Taylor Swift. Juice Wrld’s first posthumous release, “Legends Never Die,” came out in July 2020. And there’s more to it: The HBO documentary “Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss,” directed by Tommy Oliver, debuts on December 16.

– Alicia Keys will not release one but two albums this winter. “Keys”, which will be released on Friday, December 10, will be a double album, with one half titled “Originals”, in which she sings relaxed accompanied by piano, and the other half titled “Unlocked”, with the same songs performed with ” optimism, battery and level vibrations ”. All of the music on “Unlocked” was produced with Mike Will Made-It. Keys premiered “LaLa,” one of the songs on the album, in September at the MTV Video Music Awards.

– Mark Kennedy

TV

– The series of nostalgia for the comedies of the 70s and 80s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience”, of the ABC network, returns with re-enactments of episodes of “Diff’rent Strokes” (in Spanish “Black and white” or “Arnold”, depending on the country) and “The Facts of Life” (“The facts of life”). Both will air in a Tuesday night special featuring stars such as John Lithgow, Kevin Hart, and Damon Wayans on “Diff’rent Strokes,” and Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Allison Tolman, Kathryn Hahn, and Jon Stewart on “The Facts of Life “. Ann Dowd is part of both casts.

– Will Smith stars in a real-life global adventure in “Welcome to Earth,” a six-part limited series that premieres Wednesday on Disney +. With scientists and explorers by his side, the actor visits natural wonders including an Icelandic glacier, an erupting volcano, and a Great Barrier Reef island that has special appeal for sharks and turtles. Produced by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, the National Geographic series promises a “multi-sensory” exploration of the world’s wonders. Smith says he asked professionals to take him to the ends of the Earth and they said, “Oh, we can go further.”

– If what you like is an adult comedy sequel, consider HBO Max’s 10-episode “And Just Like That” series. The series visits friends Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte from “Sex and the City” as they discover that life at 50 can be more complicated than young adulthood. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are back as friends, along with Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler. (Kim Cattrall, however, does not return as Samantha.) The cast is joined by Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury and Nicole Ari Parker. The first two episodes premiere on the streaming service on Thursday.

– Lynn Elber