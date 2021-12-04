Selena Gomez’s mother miraculously survived after illness

Selena Gomez’s mother survived a terrible illness despite the fact that her diagnosis was not encouraging.

Mandy Teefey, mom of Selena Gomez, shared a photo shoot she did together with her famous daughter for which she was heavily criticized for her physical appearance.

In the face of criticism, Teefey She used her social networks to tell the reason why she gained weight, through a message on Instagram, the 45-year-old woman said that she had a double pneumonia infection and that this disease led to her On the verge of death.

According Teefey, her doctors diagnosed her a few days old, but she assured that she managed to survive from miracle.

“I had miracle doctors and the love of my family and friends to keep me going. I fought, the doctors fought and I was one of the few who managed to get out, “he wrote in his publication.

Responded to criticism

After falling ill, the artist’s mother gained more than 60 poundsIn addition, he explained that when the photo session took place, she had just been discharged.

Although she was singled out for being overweight, she did not give it importance, since she expressed that inappropriate comments would not take away her joy at having survived.

“I am healthy and I will work on myself at my own pace… It is a miracle that I am here and I could neglect myself if it means that I am 16 years old instead of 8. Much love for everyone,” she commented.

Selena Gomez for his part, he has not issued any pronouncement on his mother’s recent statements.

