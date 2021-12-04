Selena Gómez’s diet to always stay at her best version

Selena Gomez has always sported a charming figure. Despite all her health problems, the singer has prioritized her well-being, and has managed to stay in shape thanks to an exercise routine and a balanced and healthy diet.

Selena has declared herself a fan of fast food: French fries and Tex-Mex are one of her favorite foods. However, thanks to her coach, the singer has managed to moderate the consumption of these foods, while including healthier elements in her diet. “You must not refuse and forget what you like, but I also think that moderation is important. Life is too short not to enjoy food, ”said Selena Gomez’s coach.

After many processes and changes in eating habits, the singer can now include better foods in her daily diet: eggs, avocado, rice and beans for breakfast, accompanied by a Greek yogurt. For lunch, Selena usually has a salad with turkey, beans and avocado, along with a dressing of extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, a touch of Dijon mustard and a few drops of lemon. For dinner, the singer can have Asian-style salmon or chicken with rice, avocado, and cucumber. You can also dine on sushi, one of Selena’s favorite dishes.

In addition, the singer of “Lose You To Love Me” increased the consumption of water within her new diet, while including vegetable juices and smoothies in her new eating plan. The singer confessed to ‘Vogue’ that “I always carry water with me”, confirming that she made it a new habit. Another of the singer’s secrets is the consumption of raw ginger root. The actress and singer confessed that the first thing she does when she wakes up is to cut a small piece of ginger and then proceed to eat it. “Kill everything bad inside. All the bad things, ”referring to the healing properties of natural ginger.

Justin Bieber’s ex is quite an active person, despite the limitations caused by the Lupus that she has suffered for several years. The singer practices Pilates, yoga, hiking, dancing, and spinning. Her coach, Amy Rosoff Davis, indicated that Selena’s exercise routine is totally changeable and will depend on the singer’s state of mind: “It is important to listen to the body and prioritize the days to rest,” said Rosoff in an interview for ‘Byrdie ‘.

For some time, many Internet users were dedicated to criticizing the figure of Selena Gomez. But her coach indicated that the important thing about a body is that it be healthy, and that is achieved thanks to a good diet and good training. Over time, Selena managed to improve her health and also her figure. For this reason, her coach does not allow her to use scales to measure her weight, since she considers it irrelevant, because the importance in a figure is not measured by how many kilos have been lost, but by the health that has been gained. with changes in routine.