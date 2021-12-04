Secretary of Health (SSM) updated intercultural replicators on traditional medicine

Morelia, Michoacán, December 4, 2021.- In order to strengthen the medical care provided by health personnel to our native peoples, on issues related to traditional medicine, humanized childbirth and alternative therapies, the Ministry of Health of Michoacán (SSM) trained its replicators in interculturality.

The foregoing in an effort to serve the patient in a respectful, horizontal and synergistic way, in order to understand their customs, traditions and ideologies, and in this way provide medical care or diets adapted to the patient.

When opening the course, the director of Health Services, Belinda Iturbide Díaz, stressed that the objective of the SSM is to ensure that intercultural replicators are continuously updated in order to provide quality care to patients from native peoples.

Likewise, he recalled that all intercultural replicators had already been certified through the Directorate of Traditional Medicine and Intercultural Development, of which José Alejandro Almaguer González is director, in order to have personnel duly specialized in the subject.

In Michoacán there are eleven replicators attached to the SSM, three in the Central Office that belong to the Interculturality in Health program in the Department of Primary Health Care and one in each of the eight Health Jurisdictions in the State.

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related