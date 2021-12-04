Santiago Arias puts aside the rumors and surprises Granada CF in La Liga

Colombian Santiago Arias forgets rumors about his future and surprises Granada CF in La Liga

The future of Santiago Arias in Granada CF is a great doubt. The Colombian was not adding minutes in the team and it was speculated that he could leave the club at the end of the semester to be able to change this.

After the fracture of the tibia and fibula suffered by the defender on the first date of the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Colombian National Team, he had to spend a lot of time away from football.

At that time, Arias was at Bayer Leverkusen, where he had joined just two weeks ago on loan from Atlético de Madrid.

For this reason, after completing his recovery, he returned to the Colchonero, but Diego Simeone informed him that he would not be taken into account and thus he had to look for a new club, which ended with his arrival in Granada.

Although at first he seemed to have a place in Gerard Moreno’s team, he was later relegated to the substitute bench. But this Friday he had the opportunity to enter the match against Alaves.

The coffee grower scored the winning goal in the 41st minute of the second half to define the 2 to 1. Arias entered in place of Antonio Puertas, who left the team due to injury.