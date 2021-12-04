Rubiel Patiño, a traveling flag in the United States

“Mister Colombia”, as Rubiel Patiño is also called, loves to wear yellow, blue and red, and is known for participating in every event of compatriots in the United States.

He loves to wear yellow, blue and red. On his shirts he wears a sign that is his slogan: “I love you Colombia.” Participate as soon as there are compatriots in the United States. In the parades, the curious ask him about his clothes, but he, very plump, tells them that it is made in Medellín. In football matches it stands out for its bright colors. In diplomatic headquarters they have already got used to seeing him greeting ambassadors, ministers and delegates of his country.

He speaks wonders of his native land, Llanos de Cuivá, in Antioquia. Flatter the regions of Colombia. He goes out of his way for his music and although he eats everything, “the paisa tray is the best invention”, but he gobbles up patacones, small porridge, aborrajado, sandwiches, arequipe, Chocoramo or a good red wine.

“Mister Colombia”, because almost no one calls him by his first name Rubiel Patiño – only his wife when he is in a bad temper, which is almost never – is a talkative man, a storyteller, a man of a thousand and one anecdote Smiling, ready to lend a hand, he helps an old woman pass a street, teach how to prepare a good coffee and even dances bambucos and corridors, if asked.

In the 1980s, he migrated to the United States in search of better opportunities. He dedicated himself to working, capitalizing and forming a company. With the passage of time, he became involved with the different groups of Colombians living in that country.

Rubiel Patiño says that every time he hears the national anthem “his skin bristles.” His patriotism has led him to transform himself into a flag every time a Colombian national holiday arrives in the United States; on August 7, October 12, Independence Day, Love and Friendship Day, the Flower Festival or Christmas novenas.

He goes out for a walk and participates in each parade dressed in pants, a T-shirt, a hat, shoes and glasses with national emblems. A flag covers his entire body. He is present at the arrivals of the Gloria Ship, meetings of the Chancellery and cultural meetings.

A talk with Rubiel Patiño or “Mister Colombia”:

He designs the suit in Medellín and renews it every year.

– How long have you been in the United States?

–Poquitos: 34 years

–Rubiel Patiño Where did the idea of ​​creating a character like Mr. Colombia come from?

-Since when I arrived in this country I have always worn something that identifies me of what I am Colombian.

– How many Colombian parades do you attend annually?

– I always do my best to attend as many as possible, between four and five.

– Do you only participate in parades in Colombia or in other countries?

–I also like to attend other parades from different countries, but always dressed in yellow, blue and red, the colors of my beautiful Colombia.

“Do you get tips when you parade?”

– I do this from the heart, I subsidize myself. In New York they do give me tips, but I give them to the silleteros, who parade by my side.

“Who made the suit for you?”

– I have it done in Medellín. I have wonderful friends who are my compadres John and Isabel, and my godson Lucas. They always design the suit for me.

– What is the city in the United States where you have been parading the best?

-Where I go I do very well, people welcome me with affection. Many take photos with me. They ask me for a joke, they ask me about Shakira, El Pibe, Maturana, Maluma, Sofía Vergara, Iván Duque, Nairo Quintana.

– Where is Llanos de Cuivá?

–Man, that is a very beautiful region of Colombia. It is one of the seven townships of Yarumal –where Father Marianito is from–, north of Medellín, in Antioquia. It is about 23 kilometers from the urban area, near Angostura and Santa Rosa de Osos. There where coffee, bananas, a thousand fruits are produced in their land, where dozens of birds roam their airspaces and where the most beautiful and hard-working women of our country are. When we go?

-What is your favorite food?

–Hey, what a difficult question, what is my favorite food?

– For that if I have no problem, I eat everything. But the best for me is the paisa tray, of course.

– Is it true that you like to go to meetings where the president of Colombia or his ministers in the United States will be when they are visiting?

-Of course. I really like being in events in which an outstanding person from my Colombia is present, be it politician, artist or comedian, and football matches of our National Team. I want them not to feel alone and to know that in the United States there are working Colombians and that we love our country, above all circumstances.

– Do you like to see the arrival of the Glory Ship?

“Yes, I have been to the reception all four times the Glory Ship has been here in Boston.” It has always been a very great and flattering experience, it goes without saying that it gives me great joy and at the same time nostalgia when it leaves the port. It is very good to shake the hand of those sailors who represent our country in the seas of the world.

– How are you doing with the people of the Colombian consulate?

– I think what is the best thing that has happened to me, I had the happiness of meeting each one of the new consuls and new members of the Colombian Consulate here in Boston.

– Do you need Colombia?

– Of course I miss my country a lot, but I do my best to visit whenever I can.

–Where do you sell the best Colombian food in the United States?

–In a restaurant called El Peñol here in Boston, of course in New York there are very good restaurants too.

– In which city in the United States is the best celebration of July 20 held?

-Here in Boston, and the person in charge is Alejandro Magnum, a Colombian who has nothing great left, the best of all is that he is good people, a great friend, a worthy representative of our country. The Flower Festival in New York is also worth talking about. The person in charge there is the good Luis Eduardo Acosta, another Colombian who represents us and fills us with pride here in the United States.

–Don Rubiel Patiño Who gave him the nickname of Mister Colombia?

– She was a beautiful lady who I love her very much and she is the best leader that we Hispanics and more than the Colombian citizenship can have here in Boston, she is Mrs. Gladis Oliveros.

– Has your house in the United States won the award for the best illuminated house in December?

– It is something that we have been doing for 20 or 21 consecutive years, they have given us several recognitions, they have taken us several times in the newspaper and the community has given us various things. With my family we do it with the heart, because we like it and it is another way of making our soul Colombia known.

Rubiel Patiño, a traveling flag in the United States

James Fuentes Quintero

Deputy director of digital content at Telemedellín