Rubens Sambueza would leave Toluca after the arrival of Nacho Ambriz

The hours of Rubens Sambueza seem to be counted in the Toluca. And it is that according to the Argentine journalist, César Luis Merlo, in the environment of the left-hander they are clear that he will not continue in the scarlet club before the arrival of Nacho ambriz like DT.

And is that Sambueza and Ambriz they agreed on the Club León in 2019, where the Argentine had little activity and where failed to establish a good relationship with Ambriz during the tournament that was in the institution.

And even though Rubens he still has one more tournament under contract with him Toluca, the Argentine would be clear that he would look for another Mexican team to continue his sports career, a situation that would not be disturbing him.

“A way out will be sought. Rubens is calm, and despite his age, he grabs it at a good time“, indicated a people close to Sambueza to Merlo.

Sambueza is a guarantee in Liga MX

The naturalized Mexican has a good poster in Mexican soccer despite his 37 years of age, because it is synonymous with guarantee, since he has paraded through clubs such as: Pumas, America, Tecos, Lion, Pachuca and Toluca.

During the Opening 2021, where the scarlets they were eliminated by Pumas in the repechage instance, Sambueza managed to convert four goals in 17 games.