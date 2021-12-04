Rubens Sambueza leaves Toluca with the arrival of Nacho Ambriz

Although he has six months left on his contract, from their environment they confirm that they will leave the team with the arrival of Ignacio Ambriz.

Rubens Sambueza has been one of the most important elements of Toluca in the last tournament, where he was eliminated by Pumas in the repechage to enter the Liguilla.

However, the departure of Hernán Cristante and the arrival of Ignacio Ambriz, who gave him a few minutes when they were together in León, unleashed the rumor of his departure.

However, people close to the footballer himself confirmed to Super Deportivo, that he will change his scene: “A way out will be sought. Rubens he’s calm and, despite his age, he grabs it at a good time. ”

While it is not yet clear which club he will go to, it is highly likely that the 37-year-old attacking midfielder stay in Liga MX.

The Argentine naturalized Mexican has already worn the shirts of Pumas, Tecos, América, León, Tuzos and Toluca, in two different cycles.

In the last tournament, he was a starter almost always and he made four goals in 17 games played with the scarlet team.









