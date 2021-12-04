Rotarians from Los Mochis do a medical day at Bacorehuis

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With the collaboration of specialist doctors, nurses and medical students from universities, individuals and health centers, the partners of the Rotary Club of Los Mochis they made a Medical journey on Bacorehuis, where they took consultations, health services, pantries and support to the low-income families of the town.

In total, just over 350 family medicine, dentistry, ophthalmology, gynecology and otorhinolaryngology consultations were given. 230 pantries donated by students of Colegio Mochis and 8 bags of clothing were distributed.

The president of the club, Raúl Soto Pérez, and the coordinators of the day, doctors Marco Antonio Borboa Simental and Carlos Silva Valencia, reported that in the working day altruista had the support of 30 dental students from the University of Los Mochis, as well as the Mobile Dental Unit donated by Rotarians to the same university. Health Center staff administered flu vaccines.

Read more: Outrageous! They burn a puppy with boiling water in Los Mochis

Doctors and students from the Universidad del Valle del Fuerte gave hearing and language consultations.

Raúl Soto says that with this great day the altruistic activities at the end of the year will close and that they will resume the work of supporting society at the beginning of 2022.