Rocky: Sylvester Stallone reveals Rocky lost to Creed in original script

Rocky is, in its own right, one of the most remembered films of the mid-1970s. The film directed by John G. Avildsen and starring the legendary Sylvester Stallone had such an impact that there were several sequels with somewhat disparate results. Although fans most attached to the Rocky Balboa story know the film from beginning to end, the outcome of this could have been very different and tragic as Sylvester Stallone himself has pointed out in an interview reported by Screen Rant.

Rocky Balboa lost the match against Apollo Creed

Stallone, who is listed as the sole writer of the first installment of the saga Rocky, has commented in the interview that the first script of the film was written in just 3 days and it consisted of 90 exact pages. Only a tenth of the total of this first script came to light in the final product, something that the actor, director and screenwriter wanted to talk about during the interview. Surprising as it may seem, Rocky was going to drop out of the final fight against Apollo Creed during the film’s denouement.. “The character was very dark. In fact, he quits the fight at the end. Mickey himself (Burgess Meredith) turns out to be a very angry racist man. The reason Rocky quits the fight is because don’t want to get involved in this kind of world. He says: “I would rather be who I was and have all this hatred around me and others,” Stallone himself has explained.

The first person to have a chance to read this first version of Rocky firsthand was Sasha Czack, Stallone’s wife at the time. According to him, his wife hated the Rocky character because he was nasty and cheeky, so he decided to rewrite the story several times until he found the character we all know today. The legacy of Rocky is still alive to the point where Sylvester Stallone himself is already preparing the Rocky 4 Director’s Cut and Creed 3, the new installment starring Michael B. Jordan, is already underway, although it does not have the participation of Stallone.