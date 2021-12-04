Roberto Alvarado has not received formal offers to leave The Machine

Among the names that have come to light to abandon Blue Cross in 2022 is that of Roberto AlvaradoHowever, the ‘Piojo’ is firm in La Noria.

Although there was talk of the supposed interest of three teams in the MLS for the services of the ‘Piojo’, sources within the club Cementero revealed that, for the moment, no other club has approached to ask him about a young footballer.

Alvarado has a current contract with Cruz Azul until June 2023, so the cement dome has not yet considered a renovation scenario, nor has it considered a possible sale within the MX League, because he knows the potential of the born in Guanajuato.

However, it is important to say that, in the event that Machine receives a formal offer for the services of Roberto Alavardo, it will be analyzed in depth, since the economic situation the team requires it.

Cruz Azul will return to activity this Monday for 2022 and the cement team has not carried out any operations yet, which has turned on the red lights among the amateurs.

It should be noted that not long ago during matchday 17 of Opening 2021, He too National Selected showed its quality with a hat-trick perfect before Pumas.

In the same way, among his most recent conquests is the Bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: BLUE CROSS: CELESTE STAFF SUPPORTS JUAN REYNOSO’S MANAGEMENT WITH THE MACHINE