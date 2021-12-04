Rihanna wore the loveliest bomber jacket of fall / winter 2021

The fact that it is winter does not mean Rihanna be willing to give up your sunglasses. Whether it rains or the sun is shining, this Superstar he will wear his glasses.

For a walk and shopping in New York with A $ AP Rocky, singer, Rihanna, added some Loewe sunglasses on White color yet lovely set which represented a kind of twist on his usual style with tiny dresses.

Rihanna wearing Paula’s Ibiza sunglasses from Loewe. Getty Images

The interpreter wore a sports garment from the London brand, Martine Rose, together with a bomber jacket from Miu miu with glossy finish. Both the leather gloves Miu miu and the Sunglasses unconventional of Loewe contributed to the after-ski feel of the outfit, although it is unlikely that their Balenciaga ‘Knife’ boots are useful for practice this sport.

Since returning from his native Barbados —Where it was officially named ‘National hero’ in celebrations to commemorate the country’s becoming a republic— Rihanna has had to change her usual wardrobe to suit the cold weather from New York.

However, while at home, he made the most of the warm temperatures with a Bottega Veneta dress, stilettos from Manolo blanik, and a look pop-up designer custom, Maximilian.

This article was originally published in British Vogue. vogue.co.uk