Rihanna responds to pregnancy rumors: is there ‘Riribaby’ or not?

This Tuesday Rihanna received one of the most important honors of her entire career by being named ‘national heroine’ of the new republic of Barbados in a ceremony attended by both the Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, and Carlos of England, who He went on behalf of the former head of state of the country, Isabel II.

Ironically, what has most attracted the attention of many has been the outfit that the singer chose for the occasion, a orange tank dress by Bottega Veneta. The reason? That apparently clung to her figure in the belly part and many began to say that the singer was pregnant.

In fact, Rihanna has faced this type of speculation so many times that it is impossible to keep track, but there are still those who believe that this time she she could really be expecting her first child with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky.

One of her Instagram followers has even dared to write her a private message asking her, half jokingly half seriously, to invite her to the babyshower of her future baby, if she is pregnant, and asking her forgiveness because everyone “gets involved in the affairs of your uterus “if you are not. Surprisingly Rihanna has been encouraged to respond with a lot of sense of humor to clarify that, once again, the story is false.

“Stop! If you did not come to the first ten ‘baby showers’ … Damn, you are all hell-bent on getting me pregnant every year”, you can read in the screenshots that his own admirer has shared on the social network.

Returning to the feast of discord, it turns out that last Tuesday the new republic of Barbados, was constituted in the presence of Carlos of England, who attended the opening ceremony on behalf of his mother and, taking advantage of the fact that they had the ‘sarao’ mounted, began their new stage being a republic with a new tradition: name one of his countrymen as a national hero.

How could it be otherwise, the first person to take the title of national heroine and great ambassador of Barbados has been the singer Rihanna (33), who took the stage in the middle of the act after being summoned by the Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, while the brand new first president of the Caribbean country, Sandra Mason, was delighted to attend this second inauguration of the evening, although in the case of Rihanna his appointment would become effective hours later.