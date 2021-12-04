Rihanna models her brand lace at her runway premiere | INSTAGRAM

These last five years of absence from music have worked perfectly for Rihanna to dedicate her mind and energy to the production of her catwalks Savage X Fenty, where she also presents the attractive garments that she has designed with her team and that are for sale to everyone.

Of course she takes care of each of the details and among them is the premiere of each of the catwalks, which are transmitted by Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform that I trust in her to be her home and there she will be increasing her volumes.

So far we have received three catwalks on said platform and in the most recent we could see that the singer attended the premiere in New York wearing one of her own outfits, consisting of a highly attractive black lace outfit and stockings.

Rihanna wore her long hair, accessories and of course those details that she combines with her clothes to look totally phenomenal, standing out among the attendees and of course placing herself as the queen of the event, which was in his honor.

The piece of entertainment was rescued by a fan page where they only save their best images and was presented to their audience so that all people could appreciate how they were dressed for said presentation, so that no one would miss that precious moment.

Rihanna in her most recent presentation and premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol. 3.



Each of their presentations are impressive mixes of aural and aural design, as well as featuring special guests from all over the world and of all types, simply a masterpiece.

These catwalks have been considered one of the best of all time, so Rihanna is very proud to have made this Incredible proposal to the world of fashion and that it has worked, taking advantage of the popularity that music gave her to make this one. which is one of his greatest passions.

In addition, she recently announced that she is not retired from music, that she is simply taking a break to focus on her business and released eight vinyl records representing her studio albums, so we could hear from her very soon. I will return perhaps with a record or a presentation and we will inform you in Show News.