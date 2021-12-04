REPORT: Activision To Lay Off Raven Workers, CoD: Warzone Study

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

It seems that the great financial results of Activision-Blizzard augur bad news for its workers and it is that after it was revealed in the respective quarterly report that the income and profits were higher than those of the same period of 2020, the company took the decision to fire several workers from Raven Software, a study that supports in Call of duty and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Activision celebrates financial records by laying off workers

According to information from Kotaku and Jason Schreier, journalist from Bloomberg, Activision-Blizzard prepares a wave of layoffs of quality control (Q&A) staff at Raven Software without knowing the reason so far. It all started when Austion O’Brien, Community Manager of Raven Software published on his Twitter account that the company surprisingly reported that several workers will be fired, a decision that surprised because, as O’Brien points out, for months that staff received promises of better contracts, salary increases and job stability.

I’ve been in touch with about half a dozen Raven testers tonight. The company is informing them individually whether or not they’re being laid off. But some don’t have their meetings scheduled until next week, so they head into the weekend not knowing if they still have jobs – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 4, 2021

According to reports, Activision-Blizzard will dedicate all of December, that is, the previous Christmas and New Years, to meet with each Raven Software employee and inform them if they will stay with the company or not, a decision that has already been criticized not only for its announcement. sudden, but because it is a company that continues to generate billions of dollars.

An estimated one-third of Raven’s Q&A staff will be out of work

On the other hand, sources point out that a third of Raven Software’s Q&A staff will be left without a job and those who keep it will receive a salary increase, going from $ 17 USD to $ 18.50 USD per hour and some productivity bonuses, but it has not been Nothing said about whether they will be offered a better contract.

The news has recalled that unfortunate episode in 2019 in which Activision fired 800 Blizzard workers after its financial report in which it presumed a historical record in terms of income and profits.

Finally, the information has ignited the spirits against Activision-Blizzard, which has been living for months in a hurricane of accusations of exploitation, harassment and labor abuse in a situation that has reached the point of generating uncertainty in US state treasuries that they have pension funds invested in the shares of the company.

Stay informed, in LEVEL UP.

Related Video: BITS – What’s Happening at Activision Blizzard?

Source 1, Source 2