Reasons why Sebastián Córdova is in awe of Chivas

The Chivas de Guadalajara are very close to announcing the official arrival of Sebastian Cordova, who had no complications to start a negotiation with the rojiblanca leadership that convinced him without major problems and will soon join the discipline of the strategist Marcelo Michel Leaño, who from Monday, December 6, awaits his players.

Rebaño Pasión could know that Córdova was amazed by the offer of the rojiblanca leadership with which he had no setback to accept the contractual and salary conditions that were proposed, for this reason reached an agreement quickly unlike Uriel Antuna, who wants a significant salary increase and therefore has not been arranged with America.

The intention of Guadalajara is to make the hiring of Córdova official the following Monday through a press conference, in order for the player to report to the club once his participation with the Mexican team who will play a friendly match on Wednesday, December 8 against Chile in Dallas, Texas.

The exchange between Uriel Antuna and Sebastián Córdova has become one of the most striking transactions of recent times, however it is a fact that the “Brujo” He could never show his best football with the Guadalajara jersey where he arrived in 2019 as one of the bombshell signings just like Alexis Peña, Cristian Calderón and Jesús Angulo, who has been the only profitable item.

How will the Chivas Preseason be

The first phase of the preseason will be hosted by Barra de Navidad, Jalisco; From December 10 to 17, the group of players will concentrate in search of the best physical tone to face the semester of competition in a great way. During this stage they will play a friendly match against Colima on Friday the 17th of that same month and on the 22nd against Zacatecas. Already in the second stage of training, and which represents the greatest burden for the team, the sessions will be held at the facilities of Verde Valle from December 20 to January 2.